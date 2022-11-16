Israel Adesanya was beaten by Alex Pereira on Sunday. Photo / Getty

Kiwi UFC star Israel Adesanya has reportedly been arrested for attempting to take brass knuckles through airport security at New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport.

TMZ reports Adesanya, who lost his UFC middleweight title on Sunday, was arrested and briefly detained for the offence, which is a class A misdemeanour in the state of New York.

His manager made a statement saying the weapon was given to Adesanya as a gift by a fan and the matter has been resolved.

“Israel was handed a gift by a fan, which he put in his luggage. When flagged at the airport, Israel quickly disposed of the item, and cooperated with authorities. He has complied accordingly, with that the matter was dismissed and he is on his way home,” the statement said.

Adesanya suffered a fifth-round TKO loss to Pereira during the main event at UFC 281 at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

