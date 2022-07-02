The All Blacks make a triumphant return with an impressive win against Ireland at Eden Park. Video / Sky Sport

A former secondary school teacher of a Kiwi rugby star turned Irish international has revealed how giving a ride home from central Auckland spared his pupil, who was being spoken to by police.

Michael Wagener has recounted on social media how 15 years ago he saw a young Bundee Aki "being hassled by police" in Aotea Square.

Wagener said Aki spotted him and called out, telling the officer that the pedestrian was his teacher.

Ireland's Bundee Aki passes the ball during the All Blacks and Ireland at Eden Park last night. Photo / Getty Images

"The police officer said , 'Are you his teacher?' I confirmed that I was," posted Wagener.

The teacher was told that Aki was being disorderly and that he was going to be taken in for processing.

"From what I could see, he wasn't being particularly disorderly, and I really didn't want him to get a record for annoying a cop," wrote Wagener.

"So I quickly agreed (to give him a ride home).

"As far as I know, he's managed to keep himself out of trouble ever since.

"Hopefully when he's out celebrating his try against the All Blacks tonight, Bundee Aki doesn't get any grief from the police, and doesn't need anyone to take him home this time," he posted.

Wagener went on to explain he was being "more of a clown" than aggressive.

The rugby star's old teacher has been praised by others on Twitter commending him for his actions.

Auckland-born Bundee Aki scored the final try against the All Blacks in last night's international clash at Eden Park. Photo / Getty Images

"What an awesome teacher," wrote one.

"Good teacher story!" posted another.

About 15 years ago, I saw a student of mine getting hassled by some police in Aotea Square. As I was walking down the street he shouted "sir, sir, Mr Wagener over here - that's my teacher."



I went over.



The police officer said "are you his teacher?" I confirmed that I was. — Michael Wagener (@Mykuhl) July 2, 2022

Aki, who was born and raised in Auckland but now represents Ireland after qualifying through residency, was one of three Irish internationals who played for their adopted homeland last night.

Jamison Gibson-Park, Bundee Aki, and James Lowe have played rugby professionally, and started their careers, in New Zealand.

Aki went on to score a try against the All Blacks in the Eden Park clash, with the visitors losing 19-42.