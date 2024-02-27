Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Interview: Warriors’ Shaun Johnson on the hunger for NRL success and the prospect of playing on in 2025

Michael Burgess
By
5 mins to read

Shaun Johnson has never been hungrier to succeed in the NRL.

That’s quite something, on the eve of his 14th year in first grade and coming off a stellar season, where the Warriors reached the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport