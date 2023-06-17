Bill Tuiloma and Matt Garbett of New Zealand were left dejected after the 4-1 loss to Sweden. Photo / Photosport

The pattern of negative results against European sides continued for the All Whites in Sweden yesterday — but in a most unusual way.

New Zealand don’t often play Uefa nations, with only seven matches dating back to 2011.

It’s always a tall order but the All Whites have probably never suffered a defeat quite like this 4-1 loss.

Against a European heavyweight, albeit with some of their top players rested, New Zealand were well placed with a 1-0 lead nearing halftime, containing the Swedish attacking threats.

The Stockholm crowd was growing restless, before the All Whites self-destructed, conceding three goals in the last seven minutes of the half, punished for some naive play.

All three strikes came from turnovers inside their own half, as the visitors overplayed their hand.

The All Whites might get away with such mistakes in Oceania and even against many Asian teams but the Scandinavians were another level.

New Zealand had established a good platform, ahead through Callum McCowatt’s sumptuous eighth-minute goal, after a precise ball from Matt Garbett. They were making inroads out wide and looked comfortable in possession.

But the Swedish goals will be a horrible watch on replay. The first came when Elijah Just, who was otherwise excellent, played a risky and unnecessary pass deep inside his own territory which Joe Bell couldn’t control on the edge of the penalty area. The second followed when Tim Payne was dispossessed near halfway, as his teammates had flooded forward. And an inaccurate Garbett pass to Bell, who was surrounded by four Swedes, led to the third.

The All Whites led for half an hour before this Jesper Karlsson strike led to a three-goal blitz just before the break. Photo / Photosport

This group has potential and their playing style is admirable and refreshing, after years of a more direct approach. It should pay off in the long run but they also need to develop a harder edge and learn to be more pragmatic.

“For nearly 40 minutes in the first half, we were really good,” said All Whites interim head coach Darren Bazeley. “But then we got hurt in the transition moments, just before halftime. We knew they were a really strong transition team, with players that can hurt you in those moments and we probably just got caught playing a certain style of football in the wrong areas at the wrong time.”

The team are committed to a possession-based style and wanted to play through the Swedish press, rather than resort to long balls, but decision-making needs to improve.

“The players are brave and they want to play out but we have to be aware of where the risks and rewards are,” said Bazeley.

It’s the kind of match that could pay future dividends and more games against top-50 nations can only help the development, especially given the six starting midfielders and attackers are all aged 24 or under.

The All Whites will face another tough examination on Tuesday against Qatar in Vienna.

Though they bombed out of their home World Cup, they are the Asian champions and have benefitted from a remarkable schedule. They played 22 matches last year and have already had six this year, under new coach Carlos Queiroz, who enjoyed prolonged success with Iran.

Bazeley said the All Whites would persevere with the 4-3-3 shape — “it gets us into some good areas on the pitch” — and stay true to their ideals.

“We will continue to build the style of play,” said Bazeley. “There are lessons we need to learn about the transition moments and the times when we want to play that attacking style of football. Sometimes we can’t do it in front of our own goal.”

Sweden 4 (Jesper Karlsson 39, 45+1, Robin Quaison 44, Anthony Elanga 90+2)

New Zealand 1 (Callum McCowatt 8)