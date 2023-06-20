Liam Napier breaks down the All Blacks squad naming and reveals news around Akira Ioane’s new contract and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck’s immediate future.

Loose forward changing of the guard

If ever there was a definitive correlation between performance and selection, the Crusaders crushing the Blues in their semifinal provided it.

Prior to this squad naming the Herald understands Akira Ioane signed a two-year contract extension with New Zealand rugby to signal he will stay and fight for a recall. Hoskins Sotutu is also contracted until the end of next year. For both Blues loose forwards, Sotutu in particular after missing selection in the All Blacks XV, it seems a long way back.

There’s no doubt Jason Ryan and Joe Schmidt have added a ruthless element as the All Blacks selectors. Before this year Ian Foster maintained consistent faith in Ioane (eight tests, four starts last year) and Sotutu (four tests, two starts).

Ryan is clear in his vision to prioritise hard working loose forwards who possess heavy shoulders in the contact and collisions.

Samipeni Finau’s elevation alongside Chiefs teammate Luke Jacobson speaks to those desired traits, as does Crusaders blindside Christian Lio-Willie and versatile Blues prospect Cameron Suafoa’s inclusions in the All Blacks XV. They are there on form. Jacobson is the oldest of that emerging breed at 26 to signpost a changing of the guard in the loose forward ranks.

Throw in Ethan Blackadder and Cullen Grace, both of whom are sidelined through injuries, and the depth chart becomes increasingly worrying for Ioane and Sotutu.

As for who claims the rotating No 6 jersey this year?

“All the jerseys are up for grabs,” Ryan said. “First and foremost we see Scott Barrett as a lock who can play six. Shannon Frizell and Samipeni Finau can play six and Luke Jacobson gives us some versatility but it’s time we back someone in. Someone is going to take it by earning it.”

All Blacks Rieko Ioane, Hoskins Sotutu and Akira Ioane celebrate winning the Bledisloe Cup last year. Photo / Getty

Unluckiest omission

Shaun Stevenson’s fringe selection has been well canvassed. Sure, the All Blacks boast multiple fullback options in Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan and Damian McKenzie, but they included Super Rugby’s form talent only as Mark Telea’s injury cover for the next month. After that, the off-contract Stevenson will be free to consider his future. Cue another Wayne Bennett invitation.

Levi Aumua’s exclusion from the nine midfielders in the two national squads baffled many, too, particularly given Dallas McLeod’s shock call up and Alex Nankivell’s imminent departure to Irish club Munster.

Of those to miss the cut, though, Stade Francais-bound Brad Weber can feel most aggrieved. Cam Roigard earned his maiden selection through his accurate left boot and lethal running game with the Hurricanes but if Aaron Smith falls over, Weber is the next best starting option. He’s proven that again for the Chiefs this year, only for the All Blacks to prefer nuggety Blues halfback Finlay Christie, who is yet to seize his starting chances in the test arena.

Retained All Blacks captain Sam Can noted Weber’s omission – the timing of which on the eve of Saturday’s Super Rugby final could not be worse.

“He’s one guy I thought of straight away when seeing the team announcement,” Cane said. “He’s a tough character, he’s been playing some good footy. It’s the selectors’ choice, but I think everyone can see there’s not a lot between some of those halfbacks. Being the type of character he is, I know he’ll do everything that’s required to go out and have an awesome game for us in his last game for the Chiefs this weekend.”

RTS World Cup dream officially over

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck. Photo / Photosport

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck will finish his two-year union career playing provincial rugby for Auckland. Any suggestions he will be granted an early release to return to the NRL this season are wide of the mark.

While Tuivasa-Sheck seems wasted at that level, there are many reasons he won’t return to the NRL until next year. From a salary perspective he’s halfway through this season and would, therefore, be forced to forgo his remaining New Zealand rugby income.

The NRL grand final is scheduled for October 1 and with Tuivasa-Sheck conditioned for union he would need at least a month to reshape his frame, leaving little time to have a genuine impact.

As a man of principle, Tuivasa-Sheck is also keen to honour his existing contract before rejoining the Warriors next year.

So the next time you see a Fox League report suggesting Tuivasa-Sheck could somehow turn out for the Roosters this year, or a pundit claiming he will immediately jump ship to the Warriors, don’t be sucked in.

Since announcing in April his return to the Warriors next year, Tuivasa-Sheck rapidly fell out of favour at the Blues. Leon MacDonald was no longer prepared to be patient with his development curve.

By the end of the season Tuivasa-Sheck couldn’t crack the Blues bench, with Harry Plummer preferred, to effectively kill off any remaining hopes of adding to the three tests he claimed last year.

With McLeod bolting into the All Blacks midfield frame from the Crusaders wing and Jack Goodhue and Nankivell selected as second-five options for the All Blacks XV, Tuivasa-Sheck’s final union days are destined to play out in the humble NPC.

World Cup squeeze looms

Three players from the Rugby Championship squad must be omitted following the second Bledisloe Cup test in Dunedin on August 5. With Blackadder, Joe Moody and David Havili pushing to return from injuries in time for the World Cup, six players from this initial squad could miss the final cut.

Moody’s experience will be valued, provided he proves his fitness, which could leave Blues prop Ofa Tuungafasi or rookie Tamaiti Williams vulnerable.

While Williams featured on both sides of the scrum for the Crusaders this year he is most comfortable at loosehead. Can he play tighthead for the All Blacks?

“I’m not actually sure yet,” Ryan said. “And that’s exciting. When you’re 22 years old he will find it. He’s done a job in both and that’s exciting.”

Williams’ 140kg frame – he will be the heaviest All Black in history – and ball skills could be a devastating weapon off the bench, but he and Tuungafasi seem set to contest one spot for the World Cup.