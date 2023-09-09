NZ Herald's Rugby World Cup news show Beyond the Game sees Cheree Kinnear and Elliott Smith unpack the All Blacks' defeat to France in the opening match in Paris. Video / NZ Herald / Sky Sport

The All Blacks have decided to add a bit more brawn to their side after wing Emoni Narawa was ruled out of the Rugby World Cup with injury last week.

Crusaders flanker Ethan Blackadder has been brought into the squad amid concerns over the fitness of Sam Cane who pulled out of the opening World Cup match against France, a historic loss for the All Blacks.

Losing 27-13 at Stade de Paris yesterday, the All Blacks were handed their heaviest World Cup defeat and also their first during the pool stages.

Blackadder’s call-up was to “reinforce the loose forward stock,” coach Ian Foster said, although he was confident that openside flanker Cane’s injury was “not long-term.”

“Having Ethan in just gives us a little bit of extra protection in that space,” Foster said.

Foster was still uncertain if Cane would be available for the second Pool A game against Namibia next Saturday (NZT).

“Whether he’ll be right for Namibia, I couldn’t tell you at the moment,” Foster said. “But the medics don’t seem overly concerned by it at the moment.”

It comes as blindside flanker Shannon Frizell is still unavailable, as is prop Tyrel Lomax, who sustained a deep cut to his right thigh in a warmup game against South Africa. Lomax might be ready for the third pool game against Italy on September 30.

Second five-eighths Jordie Barrett, who also missed the opener against France with a left knee problem, was improving, Foster said, while lock Brodie Retallick is back near full fitness after playing the last 10 minutes against France.

- with AP

