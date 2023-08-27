Scott Dixon drives during an IndyCar auto race at World Wide Technology Raceway. Photo / AP

Scott Dixon drives during an IndyCar auto race at World Wide Technology Raceway. Photo / AP

Scott Dixon remains in the hunt for a seventh IndyCar title after a second straight victory at the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Madison, Illinois today.

Dixon has closed the gap on teammate Álex Palou to 75 points with two races remaining in the season. Today’s victory was Dixon’s 55th career win as he put in a dominant finish to be 22 seconds clear of second.

“It’s a shame that our wins came later in the season but we’ll keep pushing and see what we can come up with,” Dixon said after the win.

Fellow Kiwi Scott McLaughlin was fifth after starting on pole.

The next race is in Portland next Monday NZT.

More to come...