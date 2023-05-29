Chennai Super Kings' Ravindra Jadeja leaps in the air to celebrate after their win in the Indian Premier League final. Photo / AP

Chennai Super Kings' Ravindra Jadeja leaps in the air to celebrate after their win in the Indian Premier League final. Photo / AP

Chennai Super Kings won a sensational Indian Premier League final against the defending champion Gujarat Titans off the last ball today.

Chennai was squeezed by medium-pacer Mohit Sharma in the last over to need 10 runs off the last two balls. Then Sharma got his length wrong and Ravindra Jadeja hit a six, and got his line wrong and Jadeja hit a four to pull off a stunning win.

Black Caps opener Devon Conway top scored for Chennai with 47 from 25 balls.

Victory gave Chennai a record-equalling fifth title, and gave retiring batter Ambati Rayudu a sixth IPL title, tying him with Rohit Sharma as the league’s most successful players.

The league needed three days to play the final, which was washed out on Sunday, and it didn’t finish until after 1:30 a.m. local time on Tuesday. But the ending was worth it.

Gujarat was made to bat first and posted 214-4, the highest ever total in a final, and featuring 96 by Sai Sudharsan.

Rain then halted Chennai’s chase in their first over for nearly 2 1/2 hours, and reduced their target to 171 in 15 overs. Chennai needed every ball.