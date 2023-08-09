Napier City Rovers goalkeeper Oscar Mason, (left to right) brother and teammate Harry Mason and Sam Lack ponder what could have been in the 1-1 draw to Whanganui Athletic. Photo / Neil Reid

Napier City Rovers goalkeeper Oscar Mason, (left to right) brother and teammate Harry Mason and Sam Lack ponder what could have been in the 1-1 draw to Whanganui Athletic. Photo / Neil Reid

Binning any negative thoughts about last weekend’s frustrating draw to Whanganui Athletic and fronting up as a squad is the mantra for Napier City Rovers as they look to regain momentum in their race to nail a spot in football’s National League.

The side drew last Sunday’s Central League clash against the league’s bottom-placed team 1-1 at Bluewater Stadium.

While it extended Napier City Rovers’ unbeaten league run to seven games, it was a match the team targeted as a must-win pre-match, and it was also a clash they should have won given their dominance during the game.

With three rounds remaining – and the race for National League spots hotting up - the Bill Robertson-coached team now face the Wellington Phoenix Reserves in Wellington on Saturday.

Gaining points in the match is crucial given how close fourth-placed Western Suburbs and fifth-placed Petone FC are to them, and their respective competition draws.

“What we spoke about [after Whanganui] is the importance of moving on,” Robertson said.

“We’re still in third place. National League qualification is still in our own hands. Looking at fixtures, we’ve arguably got a more difficult run than maybe the other teams, but we’re confident we can beat anyone on our day.

“The message is to keep it in our own hands, win the next game of football and see where that puts us moving on.”

Four teams from Central League will qualify for the upcoming National League; a competition featuring the country’s top 10 clubs.

Napier City Rovers captain Jim Hoyle (centre), and midfielder Cameron Emerson head off Bluewater Stadium after the 1-1 draw to Whanganui Athletic. Photo / Neil Reid

Central League leaders Wellington Olympic have already secured their place.

Wellington Phoenix Reserves – who are in second spot - are guaranteed a place as part of their participation agreement with New Zealand Football.

That leaves third-placed Napier City Rovers, Western Suburbs and Petone FC battling it out for the two remaining spots.

The final three games of both Napier City Rovers and Western Suburbs – who are in fourth place behind Rovers due to an inferior goal differential - feature clashes against Wellington Phoenix Reserves and Wellington Olympic.

Petone FC – in fifth spot, one competition point behind Napier City Rovers and Western Suburbs – have the easiest run home, playing North Wellington, Waterside Karori and Stop Out.

Goalkeeper Oscar Mason (left), and his brother and teammate Harry Mason on Bluewater Stadium’s turf after Napier City Rovers’ frustrating 1-1 draw to Whanganui Athletic last Sunday. Photo / Neil Reid

“We’ve put ourselves under a little bit of pressure,” Robertson said.

“But we’ve seen before, these boys have responded well to pressure. The fact that we’re in the hunt [for National League] is, is good. But we’re not satisfied with just being in the hunt, we want to make sure we qualify.”

Going into last weekend, Napier City Rovers were arguably the Central League’s form team.

Their six-game unbeaten streak at the time included outstanding wins on the road against Wellington clubs Western Suburbs, Miramar Rangers and Waterside Karori.

And they were dominant again against Whanganui Athletic at Bluewater Stadium on Sunday. Despite going 1-0 down early on, Napier City Rovers controlled the match.

That dominance included 18 shots on goal – including the Deri Corfe penalty which levelled the score – compared to Whanganui Athletics’ two shots on target.

Napier City Rovers midfielder Cameron Emerson - on the sideline after the 1-1 draw - will be a big loss due to suspension this week. Photo / Neil Reid

Robertson said while he was pleased with the effort, it was “disappointing” his players hadn’t registered the vital three points for a win.

“We had a huge amount of opportunities, but unfortunately, we didn’t quite take them,” he said.

“It’s one that got away from us. We dominated in every aspect apart from putting the ball in the back of the net.”

Positives included another standout showing in midfield from Ta Eh Doe, the commitment on defence from captain Jim Hoyle and Fergus Neil, and the work of Jonny McNamara, Christian Leopard and Deri Corfe who repeatedly beat Whanganui defenders.

Neil – who has previously battled severe knee injuries - will miss Saturday’s clash with Wellington Phoenix Reserves due to the match being played on artificial turf.

Napier City Rovers are going all out to get back to winning ways against the Wellington Phoenix Reserves in the capital on Saturday. Photo / Neil Reid

Hoyle was forced off late last Sunday with a groin strain and is an uncertain starter.

And midfielder Cameron Emerson – who has been another key player in 2023 - will also be sidelined on Saturday after being suspended after picking up a fifth yellow card.

Given both the absences and the tight state of the points table, the necessity for sharpness and intensity is being driven at training this week.

Robertson also backed those replacing players ruled out of the Wellington Phoenix Reserves clash to make their presence felt on Saturday.

It is not the first time the depth of the squad has been tested this season; previously those who have received call-ups due to injury or suspension have taken their chances and impressed.

“Everyone knows what we expect now in terms of standards,” Robertson said.

“With selections, we’re likely to go deep into our squad this weekend. But as we’ve shown throughout the season already, other players have stepped in when they’ve needed to. That’s what is going to be required from the squad again this week.”

Neil Reid is a Napier-based senior reporter who covers general news, features and sport. He joined the Herald in 2014 and has 30 years of newsroom experience.