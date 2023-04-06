Improved Polygon ready for Oaks

Polygon claimed the Gr.3 Eulogy Stakes (1600m) at her previous domestic appearance in December. Photo / NZ Racing Desk

Polygon has exceeded expectations this season and there is confidence in the camp that she can go to another level at Randwick on Saturday.

A multiple stakes winner at home, the filly will strip in prime order for the Gr.1 Australian Oaks (2400m) after two lead-up runs to fit her for the test and Brett Prebble will partner her from barrier five.

“She’s great and doing really well and she’s improved with each run. I don’t think I could have her any better,” Noble said.

“The weather is a bit of a concern and the track was pretty wet here last Saturday. Every time it looks like drying out another dirty shower comes across and seems to pinpoint Randwick to be honest.

“An ideal track would be a Soft 6 or 7, if it gets to an 8 or 9 it just makes that 2400m that little bit tougher but hopefully it will all pan out and we think she will stay it out.”

That wasn’t always the case with the Cambridge Stud-bred and raced daughter of Highly Recommended.

“Early on I didn’t think she would get 2000m and she looked more like a sprinter-miler, but when we stepped her up in the Royal Stakes (Gr.2, 2000m) she won and ran right through the line,” Noble said.

Polygon, who had claimed the Gr.3 Eulogy Stakes (1600m) at her previous domestic appearance, made her Australian debut when sixth in the Gr.3 Kembla Grange Classic (1600m) and was then seventh in the Gr.1 Vinery Stud Stakes (2000m).

“She didn’t draw the best either time and nothing was going to beat Prowess last time at Rosehill, but our filly is all the better for the two runs she’s had here,” Noble said.

“I think she is in a pretty good spot for Saturday if we can just get a bit of luck.”

Noble also has two in-form runners at Pukekohe on Saturday with Habana in the Shaw’s Wires Ropes Handicap (1400m) and Flamebird in the Dunstan Feeds Handicap (1200m).

“Pukekohe suits us and it’s nice and handy and a good, fair track. All reports from home are good, my assistant Chris Smith is very happy with the pair of them,” Noble said.

The stablemates were both last-start winners on the course and have upcoming stakes challenges later this month on their programs.

“They are both going really well and obviously they have a liking for the track at Pukekohe. This will be a lead-up into the Easter Handicap (Gr.3 1600m) for Habana,” Noble said.

A son of Zoustar, Habana has fashioned the tidy record of five wins from 10 appearances and will again be ridden by Warren Kennedy.

He will also continue his association with Flamebird, a daughter of Shooting To Win who has been successful twice from five outings.

“All being well, she will kick on to the Cambridge Breeders’ Stakes (Gr.3, 1200m),” Noble said.