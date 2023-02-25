Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
SportUpdated

‘I’m just a dad’: All Blacks coach Ian Foster immensely proud of Football Fern daughter Michaela

Michael Burgess
By
5 mins to read
Ian and Michaela Foster. Photo / Photosport

Ian and Michaela Foster. Photo / Photosport

All Blacks coach Ian Foster says watching his daughter make her debut for the Football Ferns was one of the proudest moments of his life.

On a professional level, Foster has endured a difficult 12

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport