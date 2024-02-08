Herer's a bit of wisdom from Eden Park on how to prepare you backyard pitch for a victorious backyard cricket season. Video / Carson Bluck

Three green lights, you may reverse your decision.

The ICC has corrected listings in the Hall of Fame section of its website to correctly list Martin Crowe, Debbie Hockley and Sir Richard Hadlee as having played for New Zealand.

It comes after the Herald published an article on Wednesday that showed the three icons of New Zealand cricket listed as has having played for Australia.

Eagle-eyed fans may have noticed the first red flag in the listing of Crowe amongst the game’s greatest - the lack of a New Zealand section in the drop-down menu used for filtering the list.

The major blunder was confirmed upon scrolling down the page to find the former Black Caps captain’s name, accompanied by an Australian flag.

Further examination revealed that New Zealand greats Sir Richard Hadlee (2009 inductee) and Debbie Hockley (2014) suffered the same treatment, listed as Australian.

Martin Crowe, Debbie Hockley and Sir Richard Hadlee are now correctly listed on the ICC Hall of Fame website. Photo / ICC

The ICC have since updated the listings with New Zealand flags and a New Zealand section in the drop down menu - allowing fans to filter the list to show only New Zealand inductees.



