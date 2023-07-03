Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

‘I couldn’t believe it’: How Kiwi sprint queen Zoe Hobbs achieved lifelong Olympics goal

Michael Burgess
By
5 mins to read
New Zealand's fastest woman Zoe Hobbs. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand's fastest woman Zoe Hobbs. Photo / Photosport

For as long as she can remember, Zoe Hobbs has had a singular sporting ambition.

Even when she was a kid bounding down grass tracks in Taranaki, Hobbs dreamt of one day competing at the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport