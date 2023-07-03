‘I couldn’t believe it’: How Kiwi sprint queen Zoe Hobbs achieved lifelong Olympics goal

New Zealand's fastest woman Zoe Hobbs. Photo / Photosport

For as long as she can remember, Zoe Hobbs has had a singular sporting ambition.

Even when she was a kid bounding down grass tracks in Taranaki, Hobbs dreamt of one day competing at the Olympic Games.

On Monday morning New Zealand’s fastest woman took a massive step towards that lifelong goal, with a sizzling 100m in Switzerland.

Needing to run 11.07 to automatically qualify for the Paris Games next year, Hobbs stopped the clock at 10.96 in her heat at the Resisprint International, a World Athletics Continental Tour Challenger level event, before going on to win the final in 11.13.

Talk about rising to the occasion.

On the second day of the Olympic qualification window, the time was a new personal best for the 25-year-old, beating the 10.97 she recorded in Sydney in March.

It resets her own national mark and was also an Australasian record.

It means that Hobbs can start planning for Paris. She was overlooked for Tokyo – in a decision that is still hard to understand – but can’t miss out this time. Her selection will still need to be officially ratified by the New Zealand Olympic Committee, but that isn’t in question.

It was an unlikely setting for such a momentous occasion, at a modest meet (the fourth tier of the tour) in a small Swiss city close to the French border.

Hobbs had chosen to run there as it was a short hop from Saturday’s Diamond League meet in Lausanne and a chance to bank a time early in the qualification window. The city is also located at around 990 metres above sea level, which can assist the pursuit of swift times.

It all worked out perfectly, despite unseasonably chilly conditions.

Zoe Hobbs of New Zealand wins the Women 100 metres during the 2023 Sydney Track Classic athletics event at the Sydney Olympic Park Athletics Centre in Sydney, Saturday, March 11, 2023. (AAP Image/Mark Evans/ www.photosport.nz

“When I saw the time come up I couldn’t believe it. I didn’t think I would run that time, especially given the conditions,” said Hobbs. “It was 15 degrees at the time of that race with a 20 minute delay leading into the start. The wind was all over the shop with head and tail winds. I thought maybe a chance of doing the qualifier, but definitely not a PB. It was a bit of a shock when I saw what the time was.”

Hobbs couldn’t disguise her delight at sealing the Olympics passage, in what has already been a monumental year, with a series of sub-11 second runs and two Diamond League appearances.

“I’m absolutely stoked to have done the qualifier time early,” said Hobbs. “It takes a massive weight off my shoulders and makes a big difference leading into the rest of the season. I don’t have to chase the time now. I can focus on what I need to in the lead up to the World Champs.”

Hobb’s trajectory over the last two years has been remarkable.

Her personal best at the end of 2021 was 11.27 but she beat that mark on 16 separate occasions last year, on the way to a new fastest time of 11.08.

In March she cracked the sub-11 mark at the Sydney Track Classic, saying at the time it was the “gold standard” in her event and Hobbs has been remarkably consistent since, in performances across three continents.

In an event of the finest margins, Hobbs, who always gives credit to coach James Mortimer and the “epic team” around her, keeps finding fractional gains.

“It’s been a consistent build each year, year after year,” Hobbs told the Herald earlier this year. “Re-identifying the new areas that I want to work on and having the drive and determination to get there and being willing to sacrifice things along the way to help me get there and with a great team around me.”

Hobbs has been thriving on the opportunities and the exposure beyond Australasia in 2023, with events in Doha, Yokohama, Nairobi and Lausanne so far, offering the chance to test herself against strong fields.

Historically, Hobbs seems to thrive on the big occasions – often recording season or personal best times when it matters – which bodes well for the future.

But whatever happens, the chance to run in Paris next year will be forever cherished.

“I’ve always just wanted to make an Olympics,” Hobbs told the Herald in March, when asked what kept her going through years of dedication and sacrifice. “I’ve done this sport as a young girl and started when I was five. I’ve done sport in general my whole life – it’s been a big part of my life - and I have always had the desire and the goal to make the Olympics. That has been enough for me to stick at it. I know there is a talent there and it would just be a complete waste if I didn’t maximise that.”

Hobbs will become the first Kiwi female to compete in the Games’ blue riband event since Sue Jowett in 1976 in Montreal. Norma Marsh (nee Wilson) was the sprint pioneer, in 1928 in Amsterdam.

Ahead of the world championships in Budapest in August (19-27), it’s believed that Hobbs could compete in two more Diamond League events – most likely Silesia (Poland) and London, given the dates – though she has yet to officially confirm her schedule.