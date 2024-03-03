Voyager 2023 media awards
Hurricanes v Reds: Live updates from Super Rugby Pacific Super Round

Follow the action as the Hurricanes meet the Reds in Melbourne.

Squads

Hurricanes: Ruben Love, Josh Moorby, Billy Proctor, Jordie Barrett (cc), Kini Naholo, Brett Cameron, Cam Roigard, Brayden Iose, Peter Lakai, TK Howden, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Caleb Delany, Tyrel Lomax, Asafo Aumua (cc), Xavier Numia.

Reserves: James O’Reilly, Pouri Rakete-Stones, Pasilio Tosi, Justin Sangster, Veveni Lasaqa, Jordi Viljoen, Riley Higgins, Salesi Rayasi.

Reds: Jordan Petaia, Suliasi Vunivalu, Josh Flook, Hunter Paisami, Jock Campbell, Tom Lynagh, Tate McDermott (c), Harry Wilson, Fraser McReight, Liam Wright, Ryan Smith, Seru Uru, Zane Nonggorr, Matt Faessler, Alex Hodgman.

Reserves: Josh Nasser, Peni Ravai, Sef Fa’agase, Cormac Daly, John Bryant, Kalani Thomas, Harry McLaughlin-Phillips, Mac Grealy.

