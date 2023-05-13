Kini Naholo scores a try during for the Hurricanes against Moana Pasifika. Photo / photosport.nz

Hurricanes 71

Moana Pasifika 22

The Hurricanes have made a statement in the race for home advantage in the opening round of the Super Rugby Pacific playoffs.

The Hurricanes came into round 12 as one of five teams in the competition with a winning record and looking to push for a spot in the top four over the remaining month.

With a 71-22 win over Moana Pasifika, they did just that.

After stumbling against the Fijian Drua last weekend, the Hurricanes’ attack was firing as they ran in 11 tries in a strong showing.

“We looked really hard in the mirror and there was a lot of accountability on myself as skip and mainly on our leaders,” Hurricanes captain Ardie Savea told Sky Sport of the team’s response to last week’s loss.

“Before you can point your finger at the team, you’ve got to point the finger at yourself as a leader. There was a lot of hard reflection and it worked out.”

Led by a hat-trick to Savea, the Hurricanes were able to bank the maximum five points, which would have been a target ahead of a season-defining stretch.

Over the next three weeks, the Hurricanes will meet the Chiefs, Blues and Crusaders, who are also trying to confirm their place in the top half of the playoff bracket.

“We knew what Moana would bring today after last week, so I’m happy the boys bounced back after last week and put on a good performance for our fans,” Savea said.

“For us, it’s about back it up. We’re going to take it week by week and see how we go.”

The Hurricanes looked dangerous from the outset against Moana Pasifika, scoring the first try inside two minutes through Billy Proctor, who ran over the top of some weak defence.

Given space to move, fullback Harry Godfrey impressed with his agility and speed to slice through the defence, while Kini Naholo was busy throughout the contest and was rewarded with a double, while Du’Plessis Kirifi was a workhorse in the contact areas.

There was a lot to like in the performance, but they will be concerned about their errors and unnecessary penalties in the first half which welcomed Moana Pasifika into attacking territory, and the visitors were able to capitalise on those offerings to trail by just 10 points at the break and remain in the contest.

They closed that gap with a penalty through Lincoln McClutchie early in the second stanza, but when Savea crossed for his first of the night in the 47th minute, the Hurricanes flipped a switch.

The hosts scored six of their 11 tries in the second half, four of those coming in the final 20 minutes; an area that remains an issue for Moana Pasifika against the top teams.

The win ensures the Hurricanes jump into the top four by the end of the round, with a tough series of New Zealand derbies awaiting them on the horizon.

Hurricanes 71 (Ardie Savea 3, Kini Naholo 2, Billy Proctor, Jordie Barrett, Aidan Morgan, Jacob Devery, Salesi Rayasi, Caleb Delany tries; Barrett 8 cons)

Moana Pasifika 22 (Henry Taefu, Anzelo Tuitavuki, Danny Toala tries; Lincoln McClutchie 2 cons, pen)

HT: 29-19