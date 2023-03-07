Ardie Savea makes a throat-slitting gesture towards a Melbourne Rebels player. Photo / Sky Sport NZ

Ardie Savea’s been suspended for this week’s Super Rugby encounter against the Blues.

However, the Hurricanes captain’s suspension is only indirectly for the throat-slitting gesture he made at a Rebels player in his side’s Super Round win in Melbourne.

A SANZAAR judicial committee deemed the act came close to, but didn’t meet a red card threshold and was issued with a warning.

Because the warning came in addition to a yellow card for the same game, the same committee met again to suspend him for a week for persistent offending rather than the controversial gesture.

The 39-33 victory was been overshadowed by the incident which saw the usually composed Savea make the gesture towards opposition halfback Ryan Louwrens.

The fiery moment came after Savea was shown a yellow card for his part in a minor on-field scuffle between players and prompted Rebels captain Reece Hodge to complain to match referee James Doleman, that “he’s threatening to kill him”.

Savea himself took the first opportunity he could to apologise, admitting at fulltime to Sky TV that he had gone too far.

“I understand the fans are furious around the gesture that I made, it’s just a heat of the moment kind of thing, you know? It’s footy.

“But I understand, kids are watching us ... that’s out of character for me, so I put my hand up first and I apologise for that.”

The incident that led to Savea's fiery blow-up. Photo / Photosport

Before his yellow card, Savea scored two early tries and set up another.

Richard Hardwick scored two tries within seven minutes for Melbourne to trail by just a point but a 77th-minute try by Jordie Barrett sealed it for the Hurricanes.

