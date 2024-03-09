Leilani Perese of the Hurricanes Poua leads a haka during the round two Super Rugby Aupiki match between her side and Matatū at Sky Stadium in Wellington today. Photo / Getty Images

By RNZ

The Hurricanes Poua have defied orders not to take a political stance with their haka, and again called out the Government.

The side caused a massive controversy this week after their pre-match haka against Manawa made reference to a “redneck government”.

Hurricanes chief executive officer Avan Lee earlier told RNZ the franchise would apologise for the haka and that it would not happen again.

However, before kick-off in this afternoon’s 36-29 win over Matatū in Wellington, Poua performed another alternative haka with references to the Government and Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Poua again referenced Toitū Te Tiriti, a political movement ignited by coalition Government policies and rhetoric on Māori issues.

Chiefs Manawa players Ruby Tui and Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu earlier stood out of their own pre-match haka today in what some interpreted as support for the Poua players.

Poua haka leader Leilani Perese doubled down on last week’s performance, hitting back at opponents and saying the Government should “whakangarongaro” or disappear.

Meanwhile, Chiefs Manawa are two from two to start their Super Rugby Aupiki campaign after holding off the Blues women 17-10 this afternoon.

The big names struck early for the visitors, Black Ferns stars Grace Steinmetz and Ruby Tui scoring to give Manawa a 12-0 lead at Bell Park.

The Blues pulled them back early in the second with two tries of their own through Tafito Lafaele and Mel Puckett to reduce the margin to two points.

However, just five minutes in Grace Kukutai pounced on a Blues mistake, to stretch it back to 17-10, with the Blues unable to convert their late chances.

The Hurricanes Poua and Matatū have just kicked off in Wellington.

Scorers

Manawa 17 (Tui, Steinmetz, Kukutai tries, Holmes 1 con)

Blues 10 (Lafaele, Puckett tries)

- RNZ