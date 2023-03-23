Crusaders coach Scott Robertson with Hurricanes coach Jason Holland. Photo / Photosport

Hurricanes coach Jason Holland has revealed he has not been in recent contact with next All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson as speculation grows about the make-up of Robertson’s coaching staff for 2024.

Holland has been reported to be part of Robertson’s proposed coaching unit, and says he’d love to be part of the All Blacks some day, but there have been no discussions about his future just yet.

“I haven’t heard anything from Ray in the last couple of months. We haven’t spoken about it. I haven’t got anything more on that.

“I’m not going to tell you I wouldn’t want to be involved in the All Blacks cause everybody, I presume, it’s what they’re gunning for.

“But at the same time, I’ve got to a stage here with the Canes where I feel really comfortable and I’m loving my job at the moment here with the Canes. You’d love to be in the All Blacks — that’s the pinnacle. By the same token I’d love to be here as well.

“I’ve been worried about the Hurricanes and what will be will be.”

Jason Holland (right) says he hasn't heard from Scott Robertson in a couple months. Photo / Getty Images

Holland says it’s pleasing to see Robertson get rewarded for his success at Super Rugby level with the Crusaders.

“I think having a pathway and understanding that if you did really well within that pathway, then there’s an opportunity to move forward. Can’t argue with the record can we.

“It’s encouraging to see people get rewarded for consistently getting the job done.”

Another reported member of Robertson’s suggested coaching team is Crusaders assistant coach Scott Hansen, who was guarded about his future plans and ambitions, but indicated he’d be in support of Robertson if called upon.

“I’ve coached with Ray for a long time, both Canterbury and Crusaders. We’ve got a lot of trust in each other and Ray’s mentioned that word this week, loyalty.

“I’m pretty loyal to Ray. So what do the following weeks look like? They’ll pan out in due course.

“My focus has just been coming into work each day and trying to help as much as I can to help people get better. Where that leads to, there’s no difference for me. That’s from Linwood to Canterbury, to Japan and to the Crusaders. So I’ve always done that. When you work well and when you put in good work, people want you.

“I’m a pretty loyal guy. I know who I’m in line with.”

Crusaders assistant coach Scott Hansen. Photo / Photosport

Hansen said Robertson’s leadership skills and off-field traits are what make him an elite all-round coach.

“His man management, the way he creates care within the environment, you can sit down and discuss a lot of things with Ray, both around rugby and in life.

“And he shares that leadership around setting the course and the destination, getting good people around him and he allows his players to be themselves.

“It’s a massive quality of Ray, and something that I’m sure will be beneficial and has been in the Crusaders environment. The All Blacks have obviously looked at that and decided that’s what they’re seeking in this appointment.”