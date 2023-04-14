Voyager 2022 media awards
How World Rugby forces Pasifika players into brutal decisions - Phil Gifford

Phil Gifford
4 mins to read
Moana Pasifika midfielder Levi Aumua. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

As the dynamic form of Moana Pasifika centre Levi Aumua drives him further into the frame as a possible All Black, it’s a reminder of the brutal decisions World Rugby forces Pasifika players into.

