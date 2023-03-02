Shaun Johnson during a Warriors pre-season training session. Photo / Photosport

Friday night represents another new dawn for Shaun Johnson as a Warrior.

It was supposed to be 2022 – but never really happened.

Johnson made a promising start to his highly anticipated return, before his form fell away, not helped by the club in chaos around him.

There were still some vintage moments, but by the time of the homecoming match in August, the season was long gone.

But this year is set up to be different.

The team are back home, with better structures in place and coach Andrew Webster has made a visible impact across the board.

It feels like the second chapter of Johnson’s time at the Auckland club can begin properly, after the ‘Clayton’s’ return last year based out of Redcliffe.

He’s fit, motivated and settled, after a productive pre-season.

“It’s not just one thing,” said Johnson. “Being home, being around family, being able to be a dad, see friends, all the stuff that you probably take for granted has certainly been a key factor. Then obviously having Webby come in challenging me, making me hungry to re-establish myself back here as well. They are all reasons why I’ve had a good preseason. [But] we haven’t played a game yet. All I know is that I’ve given myself the best opportunity to perform, with the work I’ve done.”

Johnson has been impressed with the pre-season plan implemented by Webster. As well as ticking off all the physical demands, he noted that the team has got through a lot more football-specific content than by this stage last year.

“Our clarity and understanding around our roles is far more advanced than what it was,” said Johnson. “I wouldn’t say we’re any fitter, but I would say we are more connected and understand our style of play.”

On Friday in Wellington, Johnson starts his 13th NRL season.

Shaun Johnson had been hoping to play in a third World Cup campaign for the Kiwis. Photo / Photosport

There have been questions around his durability but last year he completed 21 matches. No other Warrior played more games in 2022 and it was his highest personal tally since 2016 (24).

He feels sharp and revealed he has dropped a couple of kilos, alluding to “friendly reminders” from certain staff that “as you get older, you might want to be a little bit lighter.”

Training intensity has also been lifted due to more halves contenders, with Luke Metcalf and Ronald Volkman pushing the senior pairing of Johnson and Te Maire Martin.

“We are driving each other and competing for spots,” said Johnson. “It’s a real competitive spine at the moment and certainly that’s going to get the best out of me.”

At 32, Johnson feels he is still improving. Though many pundits focus on what he has lost – no longer the jet heeled runner that carved defences open – he prefers to focus on what has been gained.

“As you get older, you get probably a bit stronger in the head,” said the 227-game veteran. “You adjust your game, you learn to play to your strengths, what suits the team around you. That might frustrate people at times when they don’t see the highlight stuff that they want to see [but] I’m continuing to learn and continuing to grow, just in different areas.”

Johnson still has the game-breaking capability – especially inside the opposition quarter – but his principal role is to organize and direct, especially as fellow half Te Maire Martin thrives in more of an unstructured role.

The duo have limited experience together (twice for the Kiwis in 2017) but have built a strong understanding over the last few months.

“He’s calm and having that sort of levelheaded type of player that just plays eyes up and shows that you don’t necessarily have to overthink football at times, certainly has a good balance for me,” said Johnson.

Johnson is aware of the expectations on his shoulders, which never really change regardless of the team’s situation. It can be difficult – especially with a lot of things outside his control – but he wants to maintain a narrow focus this season.

“The only opinions I care about are probably the ones of the boys [in the team],” said Johnson. “I’m driven to prove myself to them and to prove to myself that I still belong in this arena and I’ve still got something to offer.”