Glenn Phillips pulls off a stunner of a catch during NZ-Australia match. Video / Sky Sport

How the Australian, and world, media reacted to their T20 World Cup loss to the Black Caps last night.

'A horror night for hosts'

Ben Horne and Joe Barton of the Daily Telegraph

"Australia will have to win six matches in a row to have any chance of defending its World Cup crown following a disastrous first-up annihilation at the hands of the giant-killing kiwis.

"On a horror night for the tournament hosts, Australia not only lost but had their net run rate completely belted out of shape in the 89-run defeat at the SCG and now face a do-or-die clash with tournament favourites England next Friday night in Melbourne.

"New Zealand had not beaten big brother for 11 years on Australian soil but were almost perfect in every facet as they ended the hoodoo and exacted stunning revenge for last year's World Cup final after hammering an eye-watering 200 batting first in front of 34,756 silenced fans."

Glenn Phillips of New Zealand celebrates his catch of Marcus Stoinis. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

'One of the most important innings of recent times'

Andrew McGlashan

of Cricinfo

had plenty of praise for Finn Allen (42 from 16) who helped the Black Caps make a fast start to their innings.

"Though Allen's innings ended in the fifth over when Hazlewood burst through him with a full delivery, his 16-ball stay may have been one of the most important for New Zealand in recent times." he wrote.

"The New Zealand side is in the early stages of transition, and Allen is one of the newer faces in the white-ball teams. It might seem obvious, given his impact on this game, but New Zealand made an important call leading into this tournament by committing to Allen opening the batting ahead of the experienced Martin Guptill - a player who has taken apart many a white-ball attack during his career and averages 35.61 with a strike rate of 144.23 against Australia in T20Is.

"But in recent times Allen has just looked like he should have the role. There had been a hint of it in Cairns last month when, with the ODI series lost, he came into the side for the final game and showed more fluency than any of the top-order batters."

Tim Southee celebrates after taking the wicket of David Warner. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

'Australia's problem'

Sam Drury of the BBC

"The

problem for the Aussies

is the number of top sides in Group 1, all waiting to pounce on the champions."

"Australia's undoubted quality means there is every chance they could bounce back and go all the way, but after their troubles chasing it may take a change of approach to get their big-hitting middle-order firing."

Trent Boult celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Mitchell Starc. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

'An extra level of ferocity'

Geoff Lemon of the Guardian said the Black Caps barely broke a sweat in the win.

"Less than a year ago, New Zealand felt yet another global trophy slip from their grasp as Australia mowed down a decent chase of 173 without breaking a sweat in the 2021 final," wrote Lemon,

"To start this year's T20 World Cup, the Kiwis laid into Australia with an extra level of ferocity, racking up 200 for the cost of only three wickets before defending it with aplomb. Holding the chase to just 111 closed out the first upset of the Super 12 stage, and put a severe dent in the home team's tournament plans."

'Teed off in spectacular fashion'

Malcom Conn, Sydney Morning Herald

"Australia were under pressure from the outset as Allen, 23, teed off in spectacular fashion against the home side's premier fast-bowling trio after Finch won the toss and bowled," Conn wrote.

"...The Australians had only seen this burgeoning white ball specialist once before, when he scored 35 from 38 balls opening the batting in the third and final match of a low-key one-day series in Cairns last month.

"But his T20 international stats offered an indication of what he is capable of, with a strike rate of 162."