2022 Autumn Nations Series, Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales 5/11/2022 Wales vs New Zealand New Zealand’s Jordie Barrett scores a try despite the efforts of Wale’s Rico Dyer Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Billy Stickland

2022 Autumn Nations Series, Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales 5/11/2022 Wales vs New Zealand New Zealand’s Jordie Barrett scores a try despite the efforts of Wale’s Rico Dyer Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Billy Stickland

The All Blacks thumped Wales 55-23 in Cardiff this morning, in arguably their best performance of the year. Here’s how the world media reacted.

Emphatic All Blacks too sharp

Andy Bull, Guardian

“So much for the idea that the All Blacks would be vulnerable. They opened the European leg of their autumn tour with an emphatic win over Wales. It was a brilliantly entertaining game but, for all the excitement, one which ended up going the same way as the previous 32 these two sides have played over the past seven decades. Wales had good reason to hope it would be different given that New Zealand have lost four Tests this year, but in the end the All Blacks were much too sharp for a team who were playing their first Test in three months.

2022 Autumn Nations Series, Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales 5/11/2022 Wales vs New Zealand New Zealand’s Jordie Barrett celebrates scoring a try with Beauden Barrett Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Billy Stickland

‘We were beaten by a better side’

-Wayne Pivac, Wales coach

“We’re not conditioned to losing. They haven’t played the All Blacks that much. We prepared them well. They’re coming off Test matches. With South Africa, we had a good month building up to that. At the end of the day, we were beaten by a better side.

“You’ve got to respect them. The focus in New Zealand has been on the poor performances. We know they’re dangerous and that’s how it turned out today.”

Credit to #AllBlacks who totally over-powered #Wales

They won the collision battle and were clinical in their pick and drive and short passing 10m out. Impressive systematic cleaning out to get quick ball and retain possession.

Result never in doubt from first minute. — Huw G Jones (@HuwGJones310) November 5, 2022

Daily Mail UK Player Ratings:

Aaron Smith 9

An absolute masterclass in scrum-half play. Did the basics well but scored two tries including a tremendous individual effort.

Ardie Savea 9

Arguably the world’s best player. Played havoc with Wales at the breakdown and his explosive carrying was very effective.

Dalton Papali’I 9

Had been waiting patiently for his opportunity and didn’t disappoint. Destroyed Wales at the breakdown while he made headway with ball in hand.

New Zealand's Ardie Savea scores his side's sixth try during the Autumn International match between Wales and New Zealand at Principality Stadium on November 5, 2022 in Cardiff, Wales. Photo / Getty

‘Dynamic, masterful NZ’

Delme Parfitt, Wales online

While not a team of complete giants, New Zealand’s ability to get over the gain-line, to make a precious extra metre when carrying the ball into contact was a key difference between the two sides.

Size isn’t everything in this game, and New Zealand don’t rely on sheer brute force, never have. Technique, skill and intensity are the important characteristics that grind inferior teams like Wales down.

Savea was masterful in these departments, but where he led, the likes of blindside flanker Shannon Frizzell, lock Sam Whitelock and hooker Taylor followed.

It just gave New Zealand more dynamic, more momentum whenever they attacked.

Sam Whitelock: Not an easy test match

“I’ve not had an easy Test match against Wales, tonight was exactly the same,” said Whitelock. “I’ve got a bit of a sore body and I’m sure everyone else is the same.

“It felt like both teams were swinging with the momentum. It felt like we’d get momentum, then make silly error and they’d come down and score points. It shows how hard these matches are.

“We’re always looking to improve and we haven’t had the year up the standards that we’d like. We know that, the country knows that and we’ve just got to worry about what’s in front of us.”

A very satisfying weekend if you are a kiwi fan. Black Caps advance into the semis. The Black Ferns pip France to reach the final and the All Blacks crush Wales. Very happy week ahead!#Blackcaps #Blackferns #ALLBLACKS — The Toddler (@ToddPhi44171708) November 5, 2022

All Blacks rolled up their sleeves

Liam Napier, NZ Herald

“In their quest for consistency the All Blacks have now won five tests in a row. Those haven’t all been convincing but that recent record is a far cry from losing four of their first six tests this year, including three defeats in succession at home.

“This performance will breed further confidence. It wasn’t always pretty, with the forward pack leading the charge and wingers Caleb Clarke and Sevu Reece barely touching the ball at times, and contained too many unforced errors.

“But it was another example of the All Blacks rolling up their sleeves in a manner they weren’t able to do this time last year.”

2022 Autumn Nations Series, Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales 5/11/2022 Wales vs New Zealand New Zealand’s Jordie Barrett scores a try despite the efforts of Wale’s Rico Dyer Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Billy Stickland

All Blacks losing aura? Yea right..

Gregor Paul, NZ Herald

If the All Blacks are losing their aura, Wales may be of the view that they are not losing it quickly enough.

An All Blacks side, supposedly vulnerable, ripe for the plucking, produced arguably their best – certainly their most controlled, disciplined and relentless - performance of the year in Cardiff.

It was a performance marked not by its creativity, of which there was precious little, but their commitment to a physical, direct style of ultra-conservative rugby that left Wales feeling that they were the veritable little brother, pinned down on the couch, weakly and hopelessly trying to fight off an opponent that they had neither the strength nor innovation to repel.

This was a victory for brute strength, clarity of thinking and patience to a simple gameplan that was markedly low in ambition.

New Zealand set out to squash Wales and that is exactly what they did.