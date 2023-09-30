A statement and a spectacle. With one foot on Italy’s throat and another in the World Cup quarter-finals, the All Blacks reminded everyone they remain a ruthless beast in full flight with their 96-17 demolition job of Italy in Lyon.
In the words of The Telegraph’s Gavin Mairs “The All Blacks have reinstated their World Cup credentials with this stunning mismatch against a Six Nations side.
“It had been presented as something of a judgement day for New Zealand, given that defeat against Italy would have resulted in a pool-stage exit for the first time in their history, yet the only record on the line was their previous best scoreline against Italy, their 101-3 victory in the 1999 tournament.”
Perhaps reflective of the mood of the nation after their thumping of Italy - the Herald’s readers have given their ratings and dished out near-perfect performances for every All Black.
Beauden Barrett: 9
Will Jordan: 8
Rieko Ioane: 9
Jordie Barrett: 9
Mark Tele’a: 9
Richie Mo’unga: 9
Aaron Smith: 9
Ardie Savea : 9
Dalton Papali’i: 9
Shannon Frizell: 8
Scott Barrett: 8
Brodie Retallick: 8
Nepo Laulala: 8
Codie Taylor: 8
Ofa Tu’ungafasi: 8
Dane Coles: 8
Tamaiti Williams: 8
Tyrel Lomax: 8
Sam Whitelock: 9
Sam Cane: 8
Cam Roigard: 9
Damian McKenzie: 8
Anton Lienert-Brown: 9