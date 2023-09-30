A statement and a spectacle. With one foot on Italy’s throat and another in the World Cup quarter-finals, the All Blacks reminded everyone they remain a ruthless beast in full flight with their 96-17 demolition job of Italy in Lyon.

In the words of The Telegraph’s Gavin Mairs “The All Blacks have reinstated their World Cup credentials with this stunning mismatch against a Six Nations side.

“It had been presented as something of a judgement day for New Zealand, given that defeat against Italy would have resulted in a pool-stage exit for the first time in their history, yet the only record on the line was their previous best scoreline against Italy, their 101-3 victory in the 1999 tournament.”

Perhaps reflective of the mood of the nation after their thumping of Italy - the Herald’s readers have given their ratings and dished out near-perfect performances for every All Black.

Beauden Barrett: 9

Will Jordan: 8

Rieko Ioane: 9

Jordie Barrett: 9

Mark Tele’a: 9

Richie Mo’unga: 9

Aaron Smith: 9

Ardie Savea : 9

Dalton Papali’i: 9

Shannon Frizell: 8

Scott Barrett: 8

Brodie Retallick: 8

Nepo Laulala: 8

Codie Taylor: 8

Ofa Tu’ungafasi: 8

Dane Coles: 8

Tamaiti Williams: 8

Tyrel Lomax: 8

Sam Whitelock: 9

Sam Cane: 8

Cam Roigard: 9

Damian McKenzie: 8

Anton Lienert-Brown: 9