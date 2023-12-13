The 21-year-old New Zealander has recently competed in five Formula 1 races for AlphaTauri, Red Bull Racing's sister team, due to an injury suffered by Daniel Ricciardo. Video / NZHerald

With a recent surge in popularity of Formula One racing, travel agencies are seeing an increase in clientele keen to witness the extravagant events firsthand.

In recent years, the racing circuit has experienced a massive growth in popularity following the success of the Netflix Series Formula 1: Drive to Survive. Kiwis have jumped on the bandwagon as well, particularly in the 2023 season as New Zealander Liam Lawson competed in five of the Grand Prix.

Ashleigh Teixeira, head of operations for Travel Associates New Zealand, says Formula One is particularly appealing to the luxury market. “The allure for people attending these races goes beyond just witnessing cars speeding around a track. The atmosphere at a Grand Prix is electric. The energy of the crowd and overall spectacle with plenty of glamorous A-list attendees create a unique environment that many fans find captivating,” Teixeira said.

“Races are held in some of the most incredible destinations in the world including Monaco, Singapore and Las Vegas, providing fans with the opportunity to combine their love for racing with travel.”

Travel Associates has seen particular growth in bookings to Melbourne for March 2024, when the Australian Grand Prix is being held. On average, bookings to Melbourne during the 2023 Grand Prix were 33 per cent higher than other weekends in the same month and bookings for Melbourne during next year’s event are already near 2023 levels, several months before the race.

“We hear from our Formula One fan clients that Melbourne is a favourite, mostly due to it being the easiest location to get to from New Zealand. Melbourne is a vibrant and cosmopolitan city, and the Grand Prix weekend transforms the city into a hub of excitement. The atmosphere around Albert Park and the city centre is lively, with events, promotions, and fan activities creating a festival-like environment,” Teixeira said.

The Formula One Australian Grand Prix circuit at Albert Park. Photo / Visit Victoria

The travel company has also seen an uplift in bookings further afield like the Spanish Grand Prix, which saw bookings for the 2023 race weekend triple compared to the 2022 season.

“The European races have always seemed the most extravagant. The Monaco Grand Prix is often considered one of the best Formula One races to attend, being held on the winding streets of Monte Carlo, with picturesque surroundings, including the famous Casino Square and harbour. There’s also the Italian Grand Prix held in Monza. Italy has a passionate Formula One fan base, and with Monza being in close proximity to Milan, fans can enjoy the cultural and culinary offerings of Milan while also experiencing the thrill of Formula One at the nearby circuit.”

How much does an F1 race trip cost?

Those wanting a piece of the Formula One glamour are told to expect the prices to reflect the world-class experience. In Singapore, Paddock Club access starts from $14,809, while in Monoco, VIP Yacht Race viewing packages for three days are going from $10,783. Deposits for private hospitality at next year’s Las Vegas event start at over $8,000.

“Attending a Formula One race is a bucket list item. People are prepared to spoil themselves for a one-of-a-kind experience. From what we hear, it’s worth it,” says Teixeira.

Kiwi fans have likely missed the grid lights if they were thinking of attending the Australian GP with their savings intact. With March just a few months away, flights and accommodation prices in Melbourne are getting more ridiculous by the minute. If you’re someone to which VIP Yacht Race tickets appeal, that will be of little concern, but those looking for more budget-friendly races may do better looking further afield.

The Singapore GP at Marina Bay Street Circuit’s beautifully illuminated track is widely regarded as a bucket list event and with it taking place in September 2024, there is enough time to save, plan and execute without prices having shot up to insane levels.

A three-day pass for the grandstand comes in at $798 ($188 for a single day Friday pass if you’re more of a tick-off-the-experience kind of fan). Flights from Auckland to Singapore that will get you there with plenty of time for the weekend of September 20-22 with Air New Zealand will sting you $1,807.00 - so you may want to try and find yourself a deal on accommodation.

Fortunately, Singapore has these in abundance. The cheapest “room” for three nights in the Lion City is in fact a capsule, but will only cost you $201 and as it is a double bed, could fit a pair of travellers - depending on how close a relationship they have.

Race ticket: $798

Flights: $1,807

Accommodation: $201

Total: $2,806

All things considered, that total for the experience of a weekend in Singapore watching quite literally the best drivers in the world go about their business is not a ridiculous amount of money. Granted, this option is quoted without food, beverage or merchandising, so individual budgets may vary. An interesting point to note is that you could plan this trip five times on the above budget for the price of one Paddock Club access race ticket to the Singapore GP.

Everything in life has levels to it and unsurprisingly Formula One has some very different levels to the experience.

Will Toogood is an Online Sports Editor for the NZ Herald. He has previously worked for Newstalk ZB’s digital team and at Waiheke’s Gulf News, covering sports and events.