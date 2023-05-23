Joseph Parker (left) and Faiga Opelu face off. Photo / Photosport

Elijah Fa’afiu in Melbourne

Joseph Parker credits a former US Marine’s dietary regime for getting him into what he feels is the best shape of his life.

The 31-year-old will enter tonight’s fight against Faiga “Django” Opelu at Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena weighing 108.8kg.

He’d told the Herald he expected to be “around 110-11kg” before the heavyweight weigh-in last night.

Although not quite the 107.3kg figure of his 2018 unification clash with Anthony Joshua, it’s the same figure for his bout against Junior Fa in 2021.

This time, Parker showed off a toned definition when he took to the scales despite the numbers being similar from two years ago.

Opelu came in at 97.4kg, giving the former WBO heavyweight champion a sizeable advantage in height and weight.

But it’s the introduction of George Lockhart as Parker’s nutritionist and strength and conditioning coach in the lead-up to the fight which seems to have paid dividends.

Lockhart, a former US Marine, has worked with top-tier talent in the combat sporting environment, including Conor McGregor, Jon Jones and Tyson Fury, Parker’s long-time sparring partner.

He has helped Fury stay in ring shape since his remarkable weight loss journey in 2018, when he lost 64kg with the assistance of his trainer at the time, Ben Davison.

Parker and Lockhart met while the latter worked for Fury in his second clash with Deontay Wilder for the WBC and The Ring heavyweight titles.

It’s understood Lockhart implemented a strict dietary plan for Parker, which the Kiwi notes in his 11-year professional career, is “the first time I’ve changed my schedule” in the build-up to a fight.

Yesterday’s 108.8kg figure is also a far cry from when Parker tipped the scales at 115.8kg for his bout against Joe Joyce last September — the biggest he had entered a fight in his professional career.

However, the Samoan-Kiwi says circumstances leading up to that fight worked against him.

“I got sick two weeks before the fight and it messed me up and I put weight on the week of the fight, then the fight after, I was overtrained, so I feel like now I’ve found the right balance.”

That balance has led Parker to believe he can “go forever” in his in-ring career.

The No Limit Boxing main event will no longer be for the vacant Commonwealth heavyweight title following a breakdown in re-negotiations, leaving the clash to its original stipulation of a 10-round affair.

It’s a crucial fight for Parker — defeat would set him back in his quest to reach world champion status again.

Fellow Kiwi David Nyika tipped the scales at 90.25kg, with opponent Louis Marsters weighing in at 90.4kg.

The five-round cruiserweight bout is a rematch of their clash last July, where Nyika won by a second-round stoppage.

But it was Marsters’ barrage in the opening round of that fight that caught the Olympic bronze medallist off-guard.

This time, Nyika isn’t taking any chances.

“I was a little bit slack in the first round — just probably didn’t anticipate the storm as much as I should’ve, but I’ll be well-prepared this time.”