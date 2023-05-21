Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

‘How do we win the championship?’: Hurricanes coach Jason Holland outlines priorities amid selection criticism

Christopher Reive
By
3 mins to read
Hurricanes head coach Jason Holland. Photo / Photosport

Hurricanes head coach Jason Holland. Photo / Photosport

Hurricanes coach Jason Holland has stood by his decision to rest his All Blacks against the Chiefs, despite believing his side were only minor improvements away from victory.

Ending the season with three Kiwi derbies

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport