Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

How Australian teams are holding back Super Rugby Pacific - Gregor Paul

Gregor Paul
By
4 mins to read
Australia are up against a numerical tyranny they will never conquer in Super Rugby Pacific. Photo / Photosport

Australia are up against a numerical tyranny they will never conquer in Super Rugby Pacific. Photo / Photosport

OPINION

Super Rugby Pacific is going to kick off next year fuelled with the hope that there will be an Australian revival.

The source of this hope appears to be the limited defections

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport