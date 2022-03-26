One of the five fisherman drowned in the Enchanter fishing tragedy on Sunday was remembered in emotional style when a horse trained by his sister won at Tauranga on Saturday. Video / LoveRacing

One of the five fisherman who died in the Enchanter fishing tragedy on Sunday was remembered in emotional style when a horse trained by his sister won in Tauranga today.

Clever Ruds, who won the fourth race, is trained by Debbie Sweeney, the sister of former horse trainer Mark Sanders who died in the disaster off North Cape on Sunday.

"It has been a terrible week for the family but that wee moment meant something special to us," Sweeney told the Herald.

The horse racing industry was rocked by the loss of the fishermen as three of them - Sanders, racehorse owner and publican Richard Bright and Oaks Stud employee Mike Lovett - were involved in the industry.

Sanders trained horses with his father Graeme and the pair won an Auckland Cup before Mark moved into the building industry. He was 43 when he died on Sunday.

Sweeney sent one of her horses to Saturday's meeting with friends but did not attend herself as Clever Ruds scored the emotional win, punctuated by jockey Lynsey Satherley's victory salute to the heavens as she crossed the line.

Mark Sanders, 43, of Te Awamutu was passionate about fishing. He was one of five victims when fishing charter boat Enchanter sank off North Cape on Sunday night. Photo / Supplied

Mark Sanders with his wife Megan and family Ali, Reese and Sienna. Photo / Supplied

"I watched the race at home with my kids and then we rushed down to see Mum and Dad and they were pretty emotional," Sweeney said.

"We lay Mark to rest tomorrow and he has spent some time at rest at his family home this week, in his bar area, so everybody could say goodbye."



Sweeney said the family take comfort from the fact her brother had taken a few months off work recently and had spent a lot of that time with his children.

"He complained to me he never knew how much time you spend running around after the kids until you stop working, but he loved it and we are so glad he got that time with them."

Clever Ruds, who won in Tauranga today, is trained by Debbie Sweeney, the sister of former horse trainer Mark Sanders who died in the disaster off North Cape on Sunday. Photo / Kenton Wright

Sweeney said it was fitting Satherley rode yesterday's emotional winner as her association with Mark dates back to when he was still training with his father.

Satherley, like all jockeys in the race, wore black armbands as a sign of respect to those who lost their lives in the Enchanter tragedy.

"It is hard to believe this has all happened," Satherley said.

"I was talking to Mark just two weeks ago and he was giving me a good-natured hard time as he would.

Horse trainer Debbie Sweeney, whose brother Mark Sanders died in the Enchanter boat accident this week, with jockey Lynsey Satherley. Photo / Trish Dunell

"So we are all really hurting for his family, who are also like family to me.

"Debbie's friends rallied around to get the horses here today so to win a race for them, even to give them the slightest distraction while they are going through this, means a lot.

"So I was waving to Mark up there in heaven as I hit the line."