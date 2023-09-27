La Crique winning Arrowfield Stakes last season. Photo / Peter Rubery

Two of the superstars of New Zealand racing are in doubt for Saturday’s $400,000 Arrowfield Stud Stakes after persistent rain has the Hastings track rated heavy for the second group 1 of the season.

Course officials were left frustrated on Wednesday after the track copped far more rain than expected to see it rated a Heavy 10 with more showers forecast before Saturday.

“We were really unlucky on Tuesday night because I live 12kms from the track and my place got 1ml of rain but the track got 13mils,” said track manager Richard Fenwick.

“We had two horses gallop on the track this morning and it isn’t a bad heavy so I am still hopeful it can get back to a Soft 7 by Saturday but that obviously depends on how much more rain we get.

“It doesn’t feel like we are going to get a lot more and if the wind comes up we have a chance of a soft track.”

A heavy track is exactly what the trainers of outstanding mares Legarto and La Crique don’t want and they may have to make race morning decisions on whether they start.

“I don’t like the look of the showers that are forecast or the fact it could rain on race day,” says Legarto’s co-trainer Ken Kelso.

“So we will wait until Saturday morning if we have to to see what happens. She doesn’t have to leave our stables until after scratching time (7.30am) so we might make our final decision then.”

Trainers Katrina and Simon Alexander are adopting the same approach with La Crique, the defending Arrowfield Stakes champion.

“We want to race her this week but we don’t want to start on a heavy track,” explains Simon Alexander.

“Ideally if we had an idea of the likely surface we would like to take her down on Friday afternoon but if we have to wait until Saturday morning to make our final decision we will.”

One horse certain to be at Hastings regardless of track conditions is newly-crowned Horse of the Year, Sharp N Smart.

“He is definitely going and he has won a group 2 race and finished second in a group 1 on a heavy track,” says trainer Graeme Rogerson.

“And he is now 98 per cent likely to back up in the Livamol there (Hastings) two weeks later.”

The uncertainty around the Hastings track conditions and who will actually start in the 1600m feature has the potential to cause chaos with the TAB market for the Arrowfield.

Legarto, who had been $1.80 in most markets for the last week was out to $2.40 in the post-draw market while Mustang Valley, who was $6 last week opened $3.20 final field but was quickly backed into $2.80.

If Legarto and La Crique don’t start because of a heavy track Mustang Valley, who has outstanding heavy track form, could start odds on.

Tokyo Tycoon has opened the $1.55 favourite for Saturday’s $175,000 Hawkes Bay Guineas and he has heavy track winning form.

Kiwi sprint sensation Imperatriz will jump from barrier 5 in the A$750,000 Moir Stakes at The Valley on Friday night.

The race starts at 12.15am Saturday morning (NZ time) with Melbourne three hours behind New Zealand until daylight savings time begins there on Sunday.