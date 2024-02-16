Imperatriz, ridden by Michael Dee, wins the Mittys McEwen Stakes at Moonee Valley Racecourse. Photo / Scott Barbour, Racing Photos

Champion trainer Mark Walker says there are two very good reasons he isn’t concerned what he terms “a lacklustre” trial from glamour mare Imperatriz heading into her comeback in the A$1million Black Caviar Lightning at Flemington today.

Imperatriz was the star of the Victorian spring sprints and is rated by many as the best galloper in Australia but she still flies a New Zealand flag as she has spent much of her career here, albeit unlikely to race here again.

Imperatriz is odds-on for today’s 1000m burn down the Flemington straight but there was a chorus of doubters after a very casual trial from the great mare on her new home track of Cranbourne last week.

Walker is not worried.

“The trial didn’t look that flash but she looked after herself, like lots of experienced horses can do,” Walker told the Herald.

“So to give her a trip away and get her mind back on the job we took her to The Valley on Monday and she worked great alongside Sans Doute, who is one of our better workers at home, and worked way better.

“After seeing that I know what condition she is in. She is ready to go.”

But Walker says there is an even more old-school reason why speed humps like last week’s trial impact him so little.

“I am not on social media so never read the things people say and don’t hear their opinions,” says Walker.

“I watched the trial, talk to our team and made up my own mind.

“For me I’d love this mare to keep winning because she is such a special horse but Group 1 racing is hard and they can’t win all the time.

“But I don’t feel an external pressure because I stay away from all that stuff.”

Imperatriz meets a small but hot field in the first race of a campaign that could ultimately end with the T J Smith in Sydney and the opportunity to win Australian Horse of the Year.

“Before her last campaign we thought 1000m was maybe short of her best but she was so good winning major races twice at 1000m, including second-up when it is even tougher, that she has no excuses at that distance now.”

Opie Bosson will head to Flemington to ride Imperatriz, meaning he misses today’s Ellerslie meeting which holds the Avondale Guineas and Avondale Cup, both sponsored by Eagle Technology.

Walker and training partner Sam Bergerson have three runners in the Guineas, the major lead-up to the $1 million Trackside NZ Derby in two weeks.

Orchestral is a hot favourite for both and should win today but Walker says there isn’t much between his reps, Waikato Guineas winner Ascend The Throne, Tokyo Tycoon and What You Wish For.

“Ascend The Throne has been a different horse since we gelded him and is from a great staying family so maybe he is our best chance.

“But What You Wish For was every bit as good as him in the Waikato Guineas and I think Tokyo Tycoon is our smokey. Back on firm ground, drawn barrier 1 he can upset.”

The Avondale Cup is a real handicap puzzle and you could make a case for 10 different horses to win it based on class, weight, form and even jockeys, which are always a bit of a scramble when 16 of the 20 acceptors have 52.5kgs or less.

“We are lucky to have Michael McNab on Mehzebeen but he will probably have to ride her 1kg over, it is just that hard for us all to get lightweight jockeys.

“But I think she is our best chance. She seems to be coming to it at the right time and has a few things in her favour.”

The in-form pair of Trust In You and Terra Mitica look two of the hardest to beat, both getting in well with the compressed lower half of the handicap.

