Imperatriz ridden by Michael Dee wins the Mittys McEwen Stakes at Moonee Valley Racecourse in Moonee Ponds, Australia. Photo / Scott Barbour / Racing Photos

Three of the Queens of New Zealand racing are exactly where their trainers want them today to start a fortnight in which Kiwi racemares will chase nearly A$20million in stakes.

Matamata mare Imperatriz will start one of New Zealand’s shortest group 1 favourites in Australia in two decades in the A$2million Manikato Stakes at The Valley today, her race even more important to many race fans here than the iconic Cox Plate that follows it less than an hour later.

Earlier in The Valley’s programmes fellow New Zealand-trained group 1 winners Prowess and Mustang Valley warm up for even bigger assingments when they contest a six-horse Crystal Mile.

Add in filly Aprilia in the A300,000 Fillies Classic and New Zealand has realistic winning chances in three black type races today even though we are without a Cox Plate runner.

That starts a fortnight in which Legarto will be one of the favourites for the A$10million Golden Eagle in Sydney next Saturday while Imperatriz is favourite for the A$3million Champions Sprint at Flemington on November 11, the same day Mustang Valley and Prowess also have big-money options.

Aprilia and Ladies Man, a potential Melbourne Cup runners, could also chase mammoth paydays.

While some of those are stars who can win their targets, Imperatriz is one who should win today against only six rivals over 1200m on a track she seems to love.

“She is exactly where she needs to be so we have no excuses,” says co-trainer Mark Walker.

“I don’t think we (the stable) would ever have had a $1.45 favourite in a group 1 race over here before but they don’t give these Australian group 1s away.”

From barrier 4 Imperatriz should have the option to settle in the running line and as long as there is decent tempo she should only have to race up to her two recent track record runs to sweep past her rivals for Opie Bosson.

As good a mare as Mustang Valley is, Prowess looks the better chance of the two Cambridge mares in the Crystal Mile.

Prowess was beaten at Hawera (yes, Hawera) last start but co-trainer Roger James says she has improved greatly since and is ready to show her best today.

“Her work last Saturday was the best work she has ever done,” says James.

Prowess has enough natural speed to stay handy or even lead for red-hot form jockey Mark Zahra and she can start a huge day, or fortnight, for New Zealand-trained horses in her 4.30pm (NZ time) assignment.

That is just minutes after the domestic race of the day the $175,000 Jamieson Park Soliloquy Stakes at Pukekohe which will go a long way to deciding who heads to the 1000 Guineas at Riccarton next month.

** Walker suggests It’s Business Time (R8, No.5) at Riccarton is the premiership-winning stable’s best chance of a New Zealand winner today.

Today’s racing

** Pukekohe, first race 12.20pm, featuring $175,000 Soliloquy Stakes

** Riccarton, first race 12.05pm, featuring $100,000 War Decree Stakes

** The Valley (Melbourne), first race 2.10pm NZ time, Cox Plate and Manikato Stakes.