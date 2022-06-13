Horse racing: The five races (or replays) not to miss this Royal Ascot week

The five races (or replays) not to miss this Royal Ascot week:
1: Queen Anne Stakes, 1 mile, 1.30am NZ time Wednesday: Might be a total procession for Baeed but he is a special horse and maybe UK's best miler since Frankel. Will start the carnival in style and give the multi punters and purists alike reason to cheer.
2: King's Stand Stakes, Five furlongs (approx 1000m) 2.40am NZ time Wed: Nature Strip, McDonald and Waller versus Wesley Ward and Golden Pal to decide who is the equine Usain Bolt.
3: Prince Of Wales's Stakes, 10 furlongs (app 2000m), 2.40am NZ time Thursday: The traditional weight-for-age 2000m highlight of the week with local star Bay Bridge a warm favourite over Japanese hero Shahryar, winner of the Japan Derby and Dubai Sheema Classic.
4: Gold Cup, Two miles, four furlongs (app 4000m) 3.20am NZ time Friday: As great as the European stayers are this is all about Stradivarius who is trying to join Yeats as a four-time winner of the Gold Cup. If he pulls it off under Frankie it will be one of the most special moments in Ascot history.
5: Platinum Jubilee, six furlongs (app 1200m), 3.20am NZ time Saturday: Another Waller/McDonald flyer in Home Affairs, co-owned by NZ racing supremo Sir Peter Vela. Up against enigmatic fellow Aussie in Artorious and maybe some backing up from the King's Stand.