Horse racing: The five races (or replays) not to miss this Royal Ascot week

Frankie Dettori celebrates on board Palace Pier after winning the Queen Anne Stakes on Day One of the Royol Ascot Meeting at Ascot Racecourse on June 15, 2021. Photo / Getty Images.

Frankie Dettori celebrates on board Palace Pier after winning the Queen Anne Stakes on Day One of the Royol Ascot Meeting at Ascot Racecourse on June 15, 2021. Photo / Getty Images.

The five races (or replays) not to miss this Royal Ascot week:

1: Queen Anne Stakes, 1 mile, 1.30am NZ time Wednesday: Might be a total procession for Baeed but he is a special horse and maybe UK's best miler since Frankel. Will start the carnival in style and give the multi punters and purists alike reason to cheer.

2: King's Stand Stakes, Five furlongs (approx 1000m) 2.40am NZ time Wed: Nature Strip, McDonald and Waller versus Wesley Ward and Golden Pal to decide who is the equine Usain Bolt.

3: Prince Of Wales's Stakes, 10 furlongs (app 2000m), 2.40am NZ time Thursday: The traditional weight-for-age 2000m highlight of the week with local star Bay Bridge a warm favourite over Japanese hero Shahryar, winner of the Japan Derby and Dubai Sheema Classic.

4: Gold Cup, Two miles, four furlongs (app 4000m) 3.20am NZ time Friday: As great as the European stayers are this is all about Stradivarius who is trying to join Yeats as a four-time winner of the Gold Cup. If he pulls it off under Frankie it will be one of the most special moments in Ascot history.

5: Platinum Jubilee, six furlongs (app 1200m), 3.20am NZ time Saturday: Another Waller/McDonald flyer in Home Affairs, co-owned by NZ racing supremo Sir Peter Vela. Up against enigmatic fellow Aussie in Artorious and maybe some backing up from the King's Stand.