Levante (outer) is in the A$1 million George Ryder Stakes. Photo / Race Images

New Zealand’s two superstar expat jockeys go head to head in four Group1s in Sydney on Saturday, but Mick Dee admits James McDonald could have too big an edge over him in the feature race.

Although McDonald has been the king of the Sydney jockeys room for the last few seasons, he was almost forced to miss Saturday’s Golden Slipper meeting at Rosehill through suspension until his sentence was reduced on appeal.

That will allow him to ride Slipper favourite Cylinder and Australia’s best horse Anamoe, who clashes with Kiwi mare Levante in the A$1 million George Ryder Stakes, the pair having drawn the two outside barriers in the 11-horse field.

Levante will be ridden by Dee, the 26-year-old from Hawke’s Bay whose has skyrocketed up the Australian riding ranks this season by winning the Caulfield Cup, Victoria Derby, Blue Diamond, Australian Guineas and last Saturday’s Coolmore Classic on Espiona.

He has become a racing carnival jockey, one so in demand for Group1 races he can follow the big money in the best races whether they be in his new home in Melbourne or in Sydney, with the bonus of being able to ride at just 51kg.

“That is the aim, to ride at the biggest days no matter where they are,” say Dee.

“It has been a pretty huge season and while I have had some big wins, the Guineas on Legarto was special. She was amazing that day.”

Dee jumps on Legarto’s stablemate Levante in the George Ryder and says while taking on Anamoe was already imposing it has been made even more difficult by drawing barrier 10.

“It was never going to be an easy race but from there she will be settling back and if she could run in the top three it would be a great result.

“But I think she will be better suited by the big miles coming up at Randwick, either the Doncaster or the Queen of the Turf.

“Anamoe has drawn out there with us [11] on Saturday but I’d expect him to be going forward and obviously he is always the one to beat.”

Dee will partner his Blue Diamond winner Little Brose in the A$5m Golden Slipper with the colt having further New Zealand connection as he is by Little Avondale Stud stallion Per Incanto, who, like Dee, has had an amazing last two years which would be capped by a Slipper victory.

Also racing at Rosehill on Saturday is South Auckland colt Sacred Satono who drops back to three-year-old company in the Listed Darby Munro Stakes after taking on the older sprinters on his Sydney debut.

Meanwhile, smart New Zealand three-year-old Mr Maestro is out for the remainder of the season with a tendon strain.