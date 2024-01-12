Shamus. Photo / Race Images

Astute trainer Allan Sharrock is adamant he can win one of our most important sprint races with a horse who really isn’t a sprinter.

Sharrock takes Shamus to the $450,000 Berkett Telegraph over 1200m at Trentham tomorrow and he will have plenty of support even though he was once touted as a Derby contender.

Ironically, if he wins, that will mirror the Railway at Pukekohe on New Year’s Day that was won by Waitak, who started in two Derbys last season.

“I think he is a natural 1400m or even 1600m horse,” Sharrock says of Shamus.

“But the Telegraph races like a 1400m race because it is a hard-run sprint. I almost won it with Kawi and he wasn’t really a Group 1, 1200m horse either.

“It is a good field but not a great Telegraph field so I think we have found the right Telegraph to try with this horse.”

Shamus pleased Sharrock with his fresh up run and was second in a recent jumpout which has brought him on for tomorrow.

“We have the right draw to sit just off them and Ryan [Elliot] is a good big-race jockey so I think we get our chance.”

Tempo could be crucial for Shamus and also favourite Dragon Leap as both are probably better over 1400m and will hope the leaders come back to them over the last 200m rather than keep going and need them to make up lengths at high speed.

Sharrock also takes veteran stayer Waisake to Trentham tomorrow and while happy with his condition heading into the Trentham Stakes he says next week is his main aim.

“We have set him for the Wellington Cup and he will be spot on for that,” he says of the former winner.

“He will run well this week but he is getting to the end of his career now and really needs the 3200m next week which I think he can win.”

The Trentham Stakes has morphed into one of the oddest of New Zealand races, bringing together South Island country cups winners, Group 1 milers and out-and-out 3200m horses and from that eclectic mix it could be that lightweight Mazzolino is the best bet if she can overcome her wide draw.

Sharrock suggests punters save some money for Loch In Ora in the last race.

“It will be the best of mine for the day with Opie riding it.”