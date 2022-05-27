Natalie Rasmussen rides Self Assured to victory. Photo / Supplied

Australian owner Jean Feiss could be excused for being in a hurry to get Self Assured back to Australia to show him off.

But after winning a second $400,000 Auckland Cup with the wonderful little pacer at Alexandra Park on Friday night, Feiss says taking him back to Australia really doesn't worry her.

"I will leave all that up to Mark [Purdon, trainer]," says Feiss.

"I think he loves racing in New Zealand and I actually think it suits him better.

"So I won't be suggesting he comes to the Interdoms even though it is in my home state and I will leave decisions about races like the Miracle Mile to Mark.

"If he wants to bring him to Australia then great. If he doesn't, I am happy coming over here to see him race."

That raises the prospect of Self Assured having a crack at a second open-class pacing Triple Crown, something that didn't really exist until the birth of The Race this season.

Self Assured won that $900,000 slot race to add it to the Auckland Cup he won in 2019 and the New Zealand Cup of 2020.

Those who took the short odds about him on Friday had few reasons to worry as he stepped well from the 3200m, worked to the lead after a lap and then trailed South Coast Arden when he was launched a lap from home.

There was a slight wobble at the top of the straight but he soon raced clear for Natalie Rasmussen, having her first drive on the star, beating stablemate Spankem with Kango a booming late third in a career highlight for trainer Arna Donnelly.

One of the runs of the race came from Bettor Twist who settled last after an early galloped but ran on strongly for sixth in her last race, clocking 4:00 for the 3200m.

It was Self Assured's 26th career win from 43 starts and with his 16 placings he has only finished out of the money once when he galloped away from a stand.

With nearly $1.8 million in stakes he is entering rarefied air among our best pacers with the promise of much more to come.

Earlier in the night Bolt For Brilliance led and dominated the $250,000 Rowe Cup, being too strong for hot favourite Sundees Son after he was forced to race parked in the middle stages, the win showing the gap between the pair is closing.