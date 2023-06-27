Horse racing: Ruakaka sprint test for Marsh pair

Jodelin Gal will contest the Waipu Cup (1400m) at Ruakaka on Saturday. Photo / Trish Dunell

Stakes placed mares Jodelin Gal and Miss Cartier will have points to prove when they go head-to-head in the open sprint at Ruakaka on Saturday.

The stablemates will step out in the Waipu Cup (1400m), and in the case of the former, it’s a chance to return to her best form while, Miss Cartier will strive to replicate her latest all-weather display on the grass.

Jodelin Gal was unplaced in her first appearance for Marsh at Hastings last month and improvement is expected from the six-time winning daughter of Swiss Ace.

“The track was really off that day and they had put a bit of irrigation on it and it was quite false and she really struggled on it,” Marsh said.

“We know she is a lot better than that. She has come through the race well and she’ll have the blinkers on, her work has been good and she just looks so well.”

Formerly with Carl Henderson, Jodelin Gal was in good touch this time last year when placed in the Listed Tauranga Classic (1400m) and subsequently finished a creditable sixth in the Group 1 Tarzino Trophy.

“We’re trying to get both of these mares back in form ahead of the spring and Miss Cartier won on the synthetic last time and I’d like to see her bounce back again at Ruakaka,” Marsh said.

If both run up to expectations on Saturday, they could make a return trip north for the Winter Championship Final (1400m) on July 15.

Miss Cartier, who gained black type when third in last season’s Listed Flying Stakes (1400m), had been racing below par before she won in Rating 75 company at Cambridge last time out.

“She had a few runs on very wet tracks and she wasn’t liking them, so it was good to get her on the synthetic and doing her best,” Marsh said.

“She had run a bad last before that at Rotorua when it was bottomless and this is where the synthetic track comes in to play so well for a horse that needs a better track.”

Tailwinds was also an all-weather winner last time out to break her maiden at her fourth appearance and will run in Saturday’s Benchmark 65 Handicap (1200m).

“She’s a good filly and hopefully we can sneak some black type with her somewhere. She has trialled well on a wet track but she does like a good surface,” Marsh said.

His other runner at Ruakaka is Arrowette, who has placed in both outings this preparation, in the Winter Championship Maiden (1600m).

“She’s overdue and has been going really well and I think up to the mile with the side winkers on brings her right into it,” Marsh said.

The stable will also have several representatives at today’s Cambridge meeting, with Hasstobefast seen as a leading chance in the Pearl Series Race (1300m).

“She should be very hard to beat from a good draw, although she has a decent weight [59.5kg],” Marsh said.

The Per Incanto 4-year-old has

a maiden success and a runner-up finish on the course from her last two appearances and will again be partnered by Michael McNab.

