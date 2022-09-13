Horse racing: Rising star Akuta gets chance to take on elite

NZH 14Jul22 - Akuta winning Harness Jewels at Cambridge last year. Photo / Trish Dunell

Trainer Mark Purdon has a word of warning for punters as Akuta prepares to step into open class.

The sensational three-year-old pacer will take on established elite in Krug, Alta Wiseguy and Pembrook Playboy in the $30,000 Hannon Memorial at Oamaru on Sunday.

How he performs on Sunday and in his next two starts may determine whether Akuta will be given his chance in the New Zealand Cup at Addington on November 8.

That would be an extreme rarity a three-year-old starting in the Cup but Akuta is effectively four and would have been rated as such until harness racing moved to a calendar year season.

So while Akuta would create history if he was to win the Cup, in reality he is the same age as when Lazarus won a star-studded Cup by 10 lengths in his four-year-old season.

Nobody is suggesting Akuta is Lazarus yet, or ever will be, but he is uniquely-talented.

"He is very well and has been good in his two trials but he is older now and has really filled out and he has a lot of condition on him," says Purdon who believes punters may not see the best of him on Sunday.

"He will definitely improve with one run and probably two so I'd be happy to see him run a place as long as he goes well."

So can the new hype horse of harness racing win?

"He can win because he is very well but I am not really expecting him too," suggests Purdon.

One part of the road to the New Zealand Cup that doesn't bother Purdon is Akuta having to get used to standing starts, a transition that has tripped up a number of high-profile Purdon pacers before as they emerged from all-mobile age group racing.

"Right from the first time we started giving him standing start practice at home he has handled it well and did the same in his two trials so I'd be surprised if the stand was an issue."

The road to the Cup doesn't get more serious for just Akuta this week. Purdon's two established open class stars in Self Assured and Spankem have the first public trials of their new campaigns at Rangiora today.

"They are both going well and will trial again next week and then kick off at Addington the week after," said Purdon.