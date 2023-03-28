Horse racing: Right, says NZ-bound Fred

Future Score (IRE) ridden by Fred W Kersley on the way to the barriers prior to the running of the Lexus Hotham Stakes at Flemington Racecourse on October 31, 2020 in Flemington, Australia. (George Salpigtidis/Racing Photos via Getty Images)

Fred Kersley will tick New Zealand off his bucket list this weekend when he fulfils a long-held ambition to ride here.

The Melbourne-based jockey has jumped at the opportunity to travel outside Australia for the first time, enticed by a book of mounts at Awapuni on Saturday that includes last-start winner Aprilia in the Group1 Manawatū Sires’ Produce Stakes (1400m).

The US Navy Flag filly is trained by Andrew Forsman, whose invitation to partner the 2-year-old was quickly accepted by Kersley.

“I’ve been pretty keen to get over there for a while and finally everything has worked out,” he said.

“When Andrew was recently in Melbourne, we sat down and had dinner and obviously he has plans to expand over here.

“With a quiet week here, I thought I would come over for what is a good meeting, and I haven’t ridden outside Australia before, so it’s a first.

“I’ll fly in on Friday and be leaving Sunday, so I will have some time in Wellington and they tell me it’s a beautiful city, so I’m very keen to have a look around there as well.”

Forsman also has Riproar in the Sires’ Produce and he will be partnered by Gold Coast-based jockey Noel Callow, with expatriate Kiwi rider Samantha Collett, plying her trade in Queensland, also in action at Awapuni.

Their services have been snapped up due to a lack of local riders available, among them the suspended Michael McNab, Jake Bayliss, Kozzi Asano and Wiremu Pinn.

Kersley’s mounts also include the Tony Pike-prepared Cheval D’Or in the Group 3 Manawatū Classic (2000m).

The daughter of Almanzor, a last-start fourth in the Group 3 Sunline Vase (2100m), is raced by the Rick Williams-managed The Oaks Stud.

His son Dean, who formerly worked for Pike and is now with Michael Moroney at Flemington, was instrumental in Kersley gaining the ride.

“I am really looking forward to getting to New Zealand and I am sure it will be a great experience,” he said.

Kersley is a grandson of trainer and Western Australian Racing Hall of Fame member Fred, who trained the great Northerly to win two editions of the Group 1 Cox Plate (2040m) and also numbered the Group 1 Caulfield Cup (2400m) among his multiple top-flight triumphs.

“My grandfather practically raised me and he has been a huge influence on my life and played a huge part in shaping me to be the person I am today,” he said.

“He has always spoken highly of the quality of New Zealand horses, and right from an early age, it’s always been in my mind to venture out and get over there.”

Kersley, 23, said he didn’t pay a lot of attention to his career numbers, but was recently reminded of a memorable mark achieved.

“I think I rode my 250th winner the other day, someone mentioned that to me, but I’m not really one for stats and just focus on trying to get the better rides.”

Kersley’s highlight so far was a victory in the Group 2 Danehill Stakes (1100m) aboard the James Cummings representative Kallos and has gone close to an elusive Group 1 success on two occasions.

“Frustratingly, I’ve been the bridesmaid in a Newmarket Handicap [1200m] and the VRC Derby [2500m]. I’ve been around the money, but not quite been able to quite crack it yet,” he said.

Kersley finished runner-up in the Newmarket aboard The Astrologist and second in the Derby with Hit The Shot.

Meanwhile, Pike initially contacted Callow about making the trip from Australia and the multiple Group 1 winning jockey will partner Lauding in the Manawatū Classic for the Cambridge trainer.

“We’ve used him before in Brisbane and know him very well,” said Pike.

“Obviously, Lauding is coming off a maiden win but he’s a progressive staying horse and it will be interesting to see how he goes.”

-NZ Racing Desk