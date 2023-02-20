Horse racing: Racing industry digs deep for relief fund

Prowess winning the Karaka Classic Mile at Pukokohe last month.

Racing’s response to help those affected by the devastation of Cyclone Gabrielle is set for another huge boost tomorrow night after the generosity of some of the country’s stud farms.

That could see the largest relief fund drawing on donations from those in the racing industry top $150,000 by Thursday with the hope the first load of supplies purchased with the money can be delivered to residents on the East Coast by late this week.

Several key players in the racing industry are drawing on their owners, members, participants and databases looking to raise money for those whose lives have been destroyed by the cyclone.

NZTBS and Dunstan Feeds have joined forces in one effort, while syndication giant Te Akau have already raised $40,000 through their contacts and huge ownership base.

But the biggest splash could come from a relief fund set up by Cambridge trainers Roger James and Robert Wellwood, who are working with the Red Cross to send supplies straight to those in need.

Their fund received an enormous boost on Saturday when Cambridge Stud owners Brendan and Jo Lindsay donated their entire winning stake from Aquacade’s victory in the Avondale Cup, around $68,000, to the cause.

James and Wellwood, as well as training a team including superstar filly Prowess, were working the phones yesterday both securing money and making sure the fund was set up appropriately.

“I have my accountant overseeing it and we set up a special bank account [yesterday] so the money only goes into there and is used for one purpose only, helping the people who need it,” says James.

Milan Park (breeding operation) boss Tony Rider has donated the use of a truck and driver to get supplies directly to the East Coast and the breeding industry has also come to the fore with 10 thoroughbred and two standardbred stallion services

to be auctioned this week, with all money from them going to the fund.

The stallion services will be available for breeders to bid on via New Zealand Bloodstock’s online platform Gavelhouse Plus tomorrow, with

the two standardbred service fees donated by Woodlands and Alabar likely to be sold online on the NZB standardbred site on Thursday.

Service fees to Shocking, El Roca, Ancient Spirit, Adrossan, War Decree, Derryn, Puccini, Vespa, Saville Row and Eminent will be available to thoroughbred breeders with the hope more studs may donate to the cause.

“We are blown away by the generosity of so many people — of course Brendan and Jo Lindsay, and the studs who are helping out,” says James.

“We have had people ringing in to donate and we have already raised $100,000 and I am sure after the stallion service auction that will pass $150,000.

“And we are ensuring the money is being spent the right way and going directly to people who need it.”

Away from their work raising money for those who need it, James and Wellwood are putting the finishing touches on Prowess as she prepares for the New Zealand Derby at Te Rapa on Saturday week.

The Karaka Classic winner is in perfect order for her step up to 2400m to take on Herbie Dyke winner Sharp ‘N’ Smart, the pair dominating the market.