The One NZ Warriors come up short in their preliminary final clash against the Brisbane Broncos. Video / Sky Sport

The team behind superstar New Zealand sprinter Imperatriz admit the shock withdrawal of favourite Giga Kick heightened their interest in the A$20 million Everest next month.

But not for long.

Giga Kick was taken out of the Sydney mega-sprint on Saturday after not pleasing his connections in the two weeks since he was thrashed by Imperatriz at The Valley.

That left the Everest without its defending champion and logical favourite, a role Imperatriz could have inherited had managing owner David Ellis entertained the attentions of several slot holders trying to secure the mare to run in the Randwick dash for cash on October 14.

“When we heard Giga Kick was out, it made us think about it [the Everest] again,” Ellis told the Herald.

“But he was never the reason we were or weren’t going to the Everest anyway. The way we beat him at The Valley, we wouldn’t be running scared of him.”

So why turn down a shot at such a glamour race that seems more winnable by the day for the Matamata mare?

“After the news on Saturday we spoke about it again, but we think Victoria is the best place for her this spring,” says Ellis.

“She races better left-handed, she is settled in there and she has three races that suit her perfectly, and the Everest isn’t a group-one, as great a race as it is.

“We believe with these top mares and fillies, you should chase the group-ones.

“Also, in the Everest, you obviously have to share any prize money with the slot holder, whereas her syndicate of owners don’t have to do that in Victoria.

“The last race of her Victorian campaign is A$3m, so we think we are doing the right thing by her on every level.”

Imperatriz will return to The Valley - where she has been a stunning winner twice - for the Moir Stakes this Friday night, with regular jockey Opie Bosson to be reunited with her after Mick Dee took the ride last start because Bosson had commitments at Hastings.

Bosson, who will also partner Imperatriz’s unbeaten stablemate Zourion on Friday night, will return straight home to ride at Hastings for their group one meeting on Saturday.

After Giga Kick’s scratching, I Wish I Win and Think About It share $4.20 favouritism for the Everest, with Imperatriz still the third-favourite right around Australasia, even after Ellis declared she won’t run.

Sarten looking special

The Sarten Memorial at Te Rapa is shaping as the race of the three-year-old spring.

Unbeaten gallopers Crocetti and Lupo Solitario are likely to clash with Karaka Million winner Tokyo Tycoon in the $150,000 event over 1400 metres on October 21.

Tokyo Tycoon and Crocetti will use the Sarten as their lead-up to the 2000 Guineas at Riccarton on November 11, with Tokyo Tycoon, who was originally set to miss that classic, now likely to go because of return flights becoming available.

But Lupo Solitario, who was super-impressive winning at Tauranga on Saturday, isn’t even nominated for the Guineas.

“We decided very early we wouldn’t go down that path with him,” says trainer Danica Guy.

“He is a very big horse [525 kilograms], but still has some furnishing to do, so he will race in the Sarten, then his next aim will be the Karaka Millions three-year-old, and we will plan a programme working back from that.”

Lupo Solitario was so dominant on Saturday he is now the second-favourite for the Karaka Million three-year-old, which has been boosted to $1.5m this season.