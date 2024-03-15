Queensland hoop Kyle Wilson-Taylor will partner Cupid’s Arrow in Saturday’s New Zealand Oaks (2400m) at Trentham. Photo / Peter Rubery, Race Images

A friendship formed during the Queensland winter carnival has paved the way for Brisbane jockey Kyle Wilson-Taylor to make his New Zealand debut at Trentham on Saturday.

Wilson-Taylor rode trackwork for Matamata trainers Lance O’Sullivan and Andrew Scott when they sent a team of horses across the Tasman last winter, and Wexford Stables have returned the favour with rides on Cupid’s Arrow in Saturday’s Gr.1 Al Basti Equiworld Dubai New Zealand Oaks (2400m) and Grail Seeker in the Gr.2 Life Direct Wellington Guineas (1400m).

Wilson-Taylor has more than 320 winners to his name in a short career so far, headed by a maiden Group One victory aboard Palaisipan in last year’s Tattersall’s Tiara (1400m) at Eagle Farm, but has never previously ridden outside Australia.

“We got to know Kyle when we were over there for the Queensland winter carnival,” Scott said. “He’s a hell of a nice young man and a talented, polished rider that does his form well.

“He mentioned during the winter that he might like to come over and ride in New Zealand at some stage, and then he rang us out of the blue about a fortnight ago and asked if we had anything coming up. We had quite a nice team shaping up for Oaks Day at Trentham, so we jumped at the chance to bring him over. He’s really looking forward to having his first rides in New Zealand.”

Cupid’s Arrow began her career with two unplaced finishes in December, then ran third and second in a pair of 1600m races during January. The El Roca filly cleared maiden ranks with a strong late burst over 1800m at Taupō on February 14, then capped her Oaks build-up with a close fourth against older Rating 65 rivals at Matamata on February 29.

“She’s an improving filly that’s racing very well over a bit of ground,” Scott said. “She lacked a little bit of luck against those older horses last time, but worked to the line nicely.

“We think she’ll stay the 2400m trip well, and any give in the ground will be no bother for her.”

Grail Seeker has already been a multiple black-type placegetter this season, starting with a runner-up finish behind Just As Sharp in the Listed Trevor & Corallie Eagle Memorial (1500m). She went on to run third to her stablemate Molly Bloom in the Gr.2 Eight Carat Classic (1600m), then second behind Sudbina in the Gr.3 Desert Gold Stakes (1600m).

The Iffraaj filly is stepping down in trip after her last-start sixth in the Gr.2 David & Karyn Ellis Fillies’ Classic (2000m).

“She just didn’t quite settle over the 2000m last start, and her bloodlines don’t really suggest that the 2400m of the Oaks would suit her,” Scott said. “We gave her a couple of weeks on the farm after that last race and she’s freshened up well.

“Going back down to one turn and having a bit more speed in the race should help her to settle a bit better. She’s got a good load of ability there, and we think she’ll be finding the line strongly.”

Wilson-Taylor’s other rides at Trentham on Saturday are the Tony Pike-trained Arundel Castle in the Jennian Homes Sires’ Prelude (1200m), the David Haworth-trained Orlov in the The Bold One & Agraforum New Zealand St Leger (2600m), Mike Moroney and Pam Gerard’s Reputation in the Gr.3 Wentwood Grange Cuddle Stakes (1600m), and the John Wheeler-trained Black Betty in the Natural Lighting and Ventilation Wellington Premier (2200m).

O’Sullivan and Scott, meanwhile, have Saxs ‘n’ Silks as first emergency for the Oaks and also accepted for the Natural Lighting and Ventilation Wellington Premier, while last-start winner Geriatrix will join Grail Seeker in the Wellington Guineas line-up.

“Saxs ‘n’ Silks hasn’t won a race yet, but she’s been very competitive in some good company,” Scott said. “She’s another one that didn’t have all favours in her most recent run. She’s fit and is bred to stay, so she wouldn’t be without a chance if she happened to get a run in the Oaks.

“It was good to see Geriatrix back in winning form last start. It looks like 1400m is his best trip at this stage, and a big roomy track will help him. He’s a fit, focused colt and has plenty of talent. We think he can be right in the finish in the Guineas.”

Saturday’s Trentham meeting marks the conclusion of the NZB Filly of the Year Series, which has the Oaks as its 11th and final leg. Standout Wexford Stables filly Molly Bloom will not run in that race, but she holds an unassailable lead in the Filly of the Year standings with 28 points.

Molly Bloom finished second in a trial at Taupo on Thursday, and the high-class daughter of Ace High is a potential candidate for the Gr.1 New Zealand Thoroughbred Breeders’ Stakes (1600m) at Ellerslie on March 30. The TAB currently rates her a $4.50 second favourite for that race behind La Crique ($3.20).

“For her to win Filly of the Year is a wonderful result,” Scott said. “She certainly deserves it. She’s been classy, consistent and so honest all the way through the season. The Filly of the Year title is great recognition of that, and it’s something that all of us at Wexford can be very proud of.

“Her trial at Taupō was what we were hoping for. We were really pleased with how she paraded, and then she found some good rhythm in the trial. She appears to have pulled up very well from it, but we’ll just monitor her for the next couple of days before firming up our plans.”

- By Richard Edmunds, LOVERACING.NZ News Desk