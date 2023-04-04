Horse racing: Queensland Derby Andalus option

Irish jockey Joe Doyle. Photo: Trish Dunell

Group 1 performer Andalus may get another chance at Derby glory as he settles into his new home in Australia.

The Group 1 New Zealand Derby (2400m) runner-up has joined the Randwick barn of John O’Shea after his seventh-placed run in the Group1 Australian Derby (2400m) at the Sydney track last Saturday.

Raced by Elsdon Park principal Lib Petagna under his JML Bloodstock banner, Andalus was met by a rain-affected track in his Australian debut, and his connections were pleased with his run despite the unfavourable track conditions.

“We were really happy with his

run in the Derby, we were just disappointed that we got rain on the day. He is a horse that needs a good track,” said Bruce Perry, Petagna’s racing manager.

“He has stayed in Australia with John O’Shea and the idea is he will race as a 4-year-old over there.

“If he comes through it [the Derby] really well, there is a chance he could go up to Brisbane.”

Andalus was purchased out of Waikato Stud’s 2021 New Zealand Bloodstock Book 1 Yearling Sale draft by Perry on behalf of Petagna for $420,000.

Under the care of Cambridge trainer Stephen Marsh, Andalus won one and placed in four of his 11 starts in New Zealand, including stakes placings in the Group 2 Wakefield Challenge Stakes (1000m), Group 3 Matamata Slipper (1200m) and New Zealand Derby.

Former stablemate Cruz Missile is also set to continue his career in Australia but is spelling after pulling up sore following the New Zealand Derby.

“He came out of the Derby and

had pulled some muscles behind, so he has gone to the paddock,” Perry said.

“He will end up going to Australia, but he won’t be seen out as a 4-year-old.”

Meanwhile, last Saturday’s Group1 Manawatū Sires’ Produce Stakes (1400m) runner-up Aprilia’s future also lies in Australia.

“Aprilia is going for a break and there is a chance she will go to Melbourne for a race like the Thousand Guineas [Group 1, 1600m], depending on what Andrew [Forsman, trainer] wants to do,” Perry said.





-NZ Racing Desk