Prowess trounced her rivals yesterday.

Two of the stars of New Zealand racing have provided Kiwi fans with a Group 1 golden weekend that will leave their Australian rivals pleased to see the back of them.

Prowess completed a wonderful 19 hours, dominating her filly rivals in the A$600,000 Vinery Stakes at Rosehill in Sydney yesterday, after Imperatriz beat some of Australia’s best sprinters in the A$1 million William Reid Stakes at The Valley in Melbourne on Friday night.

They will return home without another race in Australia this campaign, even though Prowess would have been red hot favourite for the ATC Oaks in two weeks and Imperatriz has Group 1 options in Sydney and Queensland.

Instead, their trainers, Roger James and Robert Wellwood with Prowess and Mark Walker with Imperatriz, will reward them with a break and start narrowing down their array of goals for next season.

For Prowess, that ultimate target could be the A$10 million Golden Eagle back at Rosehill in the spring, as she has the turn of foot to be competitive from 1400m to 2000m or further.

Prowess was dazzling, sitting in the trail for much of the 2000m Group 1 and taking her time winding up for the first half of the Rosehill straight before exploding clear in a performance that had James fighting back the tears.

“She might be the horse I have waited 40 years for, she is that special,” says James, who has trained some wonderful horses dating back to mid-1980s standout Tidal Light.

Another daughter of Rich Hill stallion Proisir, whose ascension to the top of the New Zealand ranks this season has been remarkable, Prowess has the high cruising speed and acceleration of a champion filly.

But it also looks likely to translate to being a weight-for-age star, one reason her trainers don’t want to risk her in the Oaks.

“She will be on a plane Sunday morning, and when we get home, we will have plenty of time to think about her options, which are so numerous,” says James.

“I haven’t been as nervous as I was before this race for a long time, not because I was worried about her getting beaten, but because I thought she might do something special. And she did.”

As freakish as Prowess was, Imperatriz’s win was just as impressive, if not as easy.

Australian Group 1 sprints were a graveyard for New Zealand horses for decades before the unheralded The Bostonian won three, then Roch ‘N’ Horse won two last year, and now Imperatriz has added the William Reid over 1200m.

She was aided by a beautiful Opie Bosson ride but beat the Aussies at their own game on their home patch and gave Walker his first major Aussie success since he took the reins back at Te Akau almost 12 months ago.

Imperatriz will have an array of options in NSW and Victoria next season, and as a five-time Group 1 winner, will make serious seven-figure money when, like all Te Akau’s syndicated mares, she is sold as a broodmare after her racing career.