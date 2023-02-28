Horse racing: Outstanding filly Prowess pulled from $1 million Te Rapa classic

Outstanding filly Prowess was yesterday sensationally pulled out of the $1 million classic at Te Rapa on Saturday.

Roger James has trained enough Derby winners to know when he isn’t training one which is why outstanding filly Prowess was today sensationally pulled out of the $1 million classic at Te Rapa on Saturday.

The Karaka Million Classic winner was second favourite behind Sharp N Smart for the Derby but James and training partner Robert Wellwood have not been thrilled with her work from a Derby perspective.

“She is fine but she just hasn’t been working like a Derby winner and she is too good to risk trying to turn her in one,” said James, who has won five NZ Derbys.

Prowess won the Ellis Classic over 2100m at Te Rapa on February 11 through her dazzling sprint but when James and Wellwood started stepping her work up to 2000m to get the miles into her legs needed for a punishing Derby they believe they reached her limit.

“She wasn’t breathing and striding out like a horse who was at her best over the longer work trips,” said James.

“We think it was stretching her too far and we’d rather do the right thing by her and stick to trips we know are within her range.

“I have had something like 20-30 Derby starters and you know if they aren’t the right horses. “I have never pulled one out this late but it is the right thing to do and the owners have been very good about it.” The withdrawal saw Sharp N Smart tighten into $1.80 favouritism for the Derby, which is usually run at Ellerslie but moves to Te Rapa this year because of the Auckland track’s redevelopment.

He was dominant beating the older horses after a tough trip in the Herbie Dyke Classic, also on February 11, and now doesn’t have to face Prowess or Waikato Guineas winner Loosespender, who has headed to the paddock.

Just because Prowess is now out of the Derby doesn’t mean she will definitely miss this unusual Auckland Cup meet divided between Te Rapa and Pukekohe, the second day being the Auckland Cup meeting itself on March 11.

James says she could take on the older horses at weight-for-age in the $320,000 Bonecrusher NZ Stakes, setting up a potential clash with La Crique, who is also increasingly likely to step up to the 2050m for that group 1.

“That is by no means set in stone but it is the logical next aim and then we will consider the Vinery (2000m, group 1) at Rosehill,” says James.

But the A$1m Australian Oaks at Randwick on April 8, for which Prowess was the favourite, now also looks very unlikely as it is at the 2400m distance she is dodging this weekend.

Her withdrawal also saw outstanding South African jockey Warren Kennedy left without a ride in the classic but he is likely to partner the James/Wellwood stablemate Mark Twain.

The Derby will now be without a filly so Habibi in 2013 will remain the last filly to win the great race.

It also means Sharp N Smart will start one of the hottest Derby favourites in decades and he will go into the race an incredible 32 rating points above his nearest rivals, Avondale Guineas winner Desert Lightning.

The barrier draw for the Derby will be held on radio just after 11am on Wednesday with the race at 4.47pm on Saturday.

NZ DERBY DAY

What: New Zealand’s most prestigious thoroughbred race.

Where: Te Rapa, changed for this year from its traditional home at Ellerslie.

When: Saturday at 4.47pm.

Who: Three-year-old gallopers, this season all male after the withdrawal of Prowess.

Hot shot: Sharp N Smart is into $1.80 favouritism.