Pinarello's perfect recent build-up to the $1million Vodafone Derby on Saturday has continued all the way to the barrier draw.

The second favourite for the classic changed lanes in his Derby preparation about three weeks ago from struggle street to the fast lane, with an almost faultless time since.

He bolted away with a strong rating 65 over 2100m on Avondale Guineas Day, leaping up the markets and has thrilled co-trainer Roger James since, including drawing barrier 9 yesterday.

"The last three weeks could hardly have gone any better for him," says James, who trains Pinarello with Robert Wellwood.

"We had some issues and twists and turns in the road a month or so ago but things have been great since that last start win.

"I said to Robert I'd be happy with any draw from 5-9 so 9 will do nicely. It should see him in the running line and where he is happiest." James knows all about winning Derbys and says Pinarello is exactly where he needs to be for Saturday's Ellerslie classic.

The one little judder bar on the road to the Derby since that last-start win was losing jockey Vinnie Colgan to La Crique but his replacement Jonathan Riddell got to take Pinarello for a spin in trackwork last week and as one of New Zealand's most experienced riders and a past Derby winner Saturday's challenge should hold few fears for him.

James says barrier 9 will suit Pinarello far better than the barrier 1 warm favourite La Crique has secured for the Derby but while the ace wouldn't suit many horses for a 2400m, La Crique looks an exception to that rule.

She went straight from barrier 9 to the rail inside 200m in the Avondale Guineas so she should be able to stay in front of her male rivals if she begins evenly on Saturday and give new rider Colgan the option of trailing who he wants in the early or middle stages.

That could be one of the interesting keys to the Derby, who sets the pace after Field Of Gold, who led up in the Auckland, Waikato and Avondale Guineas pulled out of Saturday's Derby.

That raises the possibility of an easier tempo in the first half of the 2400m, which would suit a horse with La Crique's brilliance.

James says stable rep Achieve is spot on for her clash with a high-class group of fillies in the Sunline Vase on Saturday.

"She is really well and hopefully she can stay a bit closer to the speed from her good draw."

The Vase is a crucial lead-up to the NZ Oaks on March 19 but is missing Oaks second favourite The Perfect Pink, who will cap her preparation with an exhibition gallop next week instead.

Saturday's meeting, which will be held in front of just 1200 people because of Covid restrictions, hosts a couple of stunning support races in the Mufhasa Stakes and Haunui Farm Kings Plate.

The Mufhasa brings together On The Bubbles, Dark Destroyer, Bonny Lass and I Wish I Win while the $100,000 King's Plate pitches our fastest three-year-old Sword Of State against speed freak mare Babylon Berlin, with the latter getting the perfect ace draw.

VODAFONE DERBY, Saturday at Ellerslie

$1million, 2400m, 5.10pm

1: Tutukaka (11)

2: White Noise (4)

3: Marchand (13)

4: Soldier Boy (7)

5: Nest Egg (5)

6: Arjay's Flight (3)

7: Pinarello (9)

8: Yes We Khan (8)

9: Regal Lion (6)

10: Ess Vee Are (10)

11: Privileged Son (2)

12: Asterix (12)

12: La Crique (1)