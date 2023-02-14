Horse racing: Northern horse events dodge full force of cyclone

Aquacade winning at Pukekohe.

A busy weekend in northern horse racing will go ahead largely uninterrupted even after tomorrow’s Tauranga meeting was cancelled because of Cyclone Gabrielle.

The thoroughbred meeting which was to have been held at Gate Pa was abandoned and will move to the synthetic track at Cambridge tomorrow, an efficient use of what the synthetic tracks were built for.

Tomorrow’s meeting will be held after trials, featuring 1000 Guineas winner Legarto, emphasising the beauty of the synthetic track in that it can hold trials, be reconditioned and retain the same surface for the race meeting immediately after.

But the three major racing events scheduled for this weekend would have been impossible to move, so luckily all three venues have not been badly affected by the cyclone.

The first is the Harness Million meeting at Cambridge on Friday night, followed by the Avondale Cup meeting at Pukekohe on Saturday and then the NZB Standardbred yearling sale at Karaka on Sunday.

All three are going ahead, the Cambridge meeting having already been moved from Alexandra Park after that track was severely damaged in the storm two weeks ago, while Pukekohe is hosting the Avondale Cup and Guineas meeting because of the Ellerslie refurbishments.

“We’ve had no damage apart from a few trees in the training area but nothing that will affect the public or horses on Friday,” says Cambridge chief executive David Branch.

“It is going to be a good meeting because the $200,000 race is a beauty and we have been lucky to dodge the worst of the weather, so we are going to try to give people an after party but keep it casual.”

The Cambridge track being unscathed by the cyclone is crucial for the harness industry. With Alexandra Park out of play, there is nowhere else the meeting could have been staged.

The Manawatū harness meeting that was to be held yesterday was abandoned but it is still hoped tomorrow’s meeting there can proceed. The Pukekohe track which has taken so much of the Ellerslie workload is also in working order, albeit rated a heavy9 after the torrid weather.

“We have no damage to report out there, so we are looking forward to what is a really important meeting for us, as well as a very important lead-up to the Derby and Auckland Cup,” says Auckland Thoroughbred Racing chief executive Paul Wilcox.

The $140,000 Avondale Guineas brings together many of the three-year-olds grouped together behind Sharp ‘N’ Smart and Prowess in the markets for the Derby at Te Rapa on March 4.

The Avondale Cup is the key lead-up to the Auckland Cup back at Pukekohe on March 11, and the two favourites for the Cup in Aquacade and Dionysus are both heading to Pukekohe on Saturday, with Aquacade having stolen Dionysus’ regular jockey Warren Kennedy.

The fields for Pukekohe are finalised around 10.30am today.

The Karaka sales complex will need some damaged trees trimming before Sunday’s boutique harness racing sale but NZBS representative James Jennings says the sale will go ahead as planned.

“We had a few trees lose some branches and some minor surface flooding but nothing too serious thankfully,” says Jennings.

“The downpour we had on the Friday before the thoroughbred sale two weeks ago affected us worse,

and even then, that sale went ahead without an issue.

“We were also lucky in that while it has been very windy, we don’t have yearlings arriving on the property until Thursday, so we can still have inspections on Friday and Saturday,” says Jennings.

The harness sale starts at noon on Sunday.

BIG WEEKEND

** Friday: Harness Million meeting at Cambridge, first race 5.50pm

** Saturday: Avondale Cup meeting at Pukekohe, first race 12.20pm

** Sunday: NZB Standardbred sale at Karaka, starts at noon.