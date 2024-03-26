Molly Bloom will now target a Queensland campaign.

One of New Zealand’s best fillies has been forced out of New Zealand’s final open Group 1 challenge of the season at Ellerslie on Saturday so will target a Queensland campaign instead.

NZ 1000 Guineas winner Molly Bloom was to have taken on the older mares in the $400,000 NZEA Breeders Stakes at Ellerslie on Saturday, the race moved from Te Aroha as that track still undergoes maintenance but she will now miss that race.

“She has a very slight sniffle, nothing serious but she is too good to take a risk with,” says co-trainer Lance O’Sullivan.

“This race was a late inclusion to her programme and taking on the older Group 1-winning mares was never going to be easy so she needed to be as close to her peak at possible.

“She had a nice quiet trial to get ready for it and was good to go, but she was just a little below her best over the weekend so we had to pull then pin, even though she will be fine in a few days.”

That leaves proven stars like La Crique, Mustang Valley, Belclare and Pearl Of Alsace to clash in the Breeders, while the O’Sullivan/Scott team could have both Karmin Line and last-start Wellington Guineas winner Grail Seeker in the 1600m feature.

“Grail Seeker could be our late inclusion and while it is a throw at the stumps it is worth it because it is a Group 1 and we think she is up to it.”

With Molly Bloom missing the Breeders she will instead be aimed at a three-race Queensland campaign which could culminate in the Queensland Oaks over 2200m for A$700,000 on June 8.

She is then likely to join the Chris Waller stable to continue her career in Australia next season.

“We think Queensland will really suit her and then chance to get her right up to the 2200m of the Oaks,” says O’Sullivan.

“So at this stage we are thinking she will start off in the Gold Coast Bracelet on May 11, followed by the Doomben Roses and then the Oaks.”

Molly Bloom will be racing in the colours of new co-owner Ozzie Kheir from now on as he and his partners have purchased 50 per cent of the daughter of Ace High.

While the O’Sullivan/Scott team will have horses racing on both sides of Australia in the next six weeks, with Waitak heading to the A$5 million Quokka in Perth, one horse who won’t be joining in on the raids is their former Derby winner Asterix.

He was a chance to head to Sydney for the Sydney Cup, but is back in the paddock with a soundness issue.

“It will be next season, probably the summer, before you see him again,” says O’Sullivan.

The withdrawal of Molly Bloom has left La Crique as the $3.20 favourite for the Breeders Stakes on Saturday with Pearl Of Alsace at $4 and Mustang Valley at $5 with Belclare looking the pre-draw value at $8.

The Ellerslie fields will be out at 11am on Wednesday as will the fields for Rosehill, where Orchestral starts in the Vinery Stakes and Flemington where Legarto contests the A$3 million Australian Cup.