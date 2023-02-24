Ulanova is a jump-and-run speedster. Photo: Supplied / Race Images

Patience could be the crucial factor for punters looking for an edge as New Zealand’s elite racehorses spread far and wide across Australasia on Saturday.

Because the one thing on everybody’s mind, the weather, could decide who wins the black-type races at Matamata and Ōtaki, with the former likely to be heavy and the latter still a mystery.

The domestic riches are divided between two good juvenile races at Matamata and the Group 1 WFA Classic at Ōtaki, the one trainer with runners in all three races being Mark Walker, who admits he is also on weather watch.

“Earlier in the week, we thought we would get a good track here [Matamata] and a wet track at Ōtaki, but now that might be in reverse. It’s already heavy here [Matamata Friday afternoon], and it hasn’t stopped drizzling, so it’s going to be wet.”

Walker is not certain how that affects his two Karaka Million returnees Tokyo Tycoon and Trobriand in the $80,000 Fairview Matamata Slipper but says Tokyo Tycoon might be the better horse.

“The way he won the Karaka Million, maybe he is better than we all thought, and he has trialled here on a heavy track and skipped through it, so I think he is my best chance of a winner all day.”

But usual punting factors such as draws and field position may become less relevant the wetter Matamata gets, and unless you really fancy one, the waiting game might pay the best dividends.

Walker also has one-start winner Zourion in the day’s richest race, the $120,000 Breeders’ Stakes, where she meets stunning last-start winner Ulanova.

The latter has looked a genuine jump-and-run speedster all season, and trainer Stephen Marsh says there is no sign she is getting tired, so he expects the best of Ulanova today.

The question could then be who handles the wet track best and how much Zourion has improved on her debut win, tricky riddles to solve.

Walker has added blinkers to Wild Night’s gear for his clash with La Crique and Levante at Ōtaki on Saturday, hoping to sharpen the three-year-old as he drops back to 1600m after the 2000m of the Herbie Dyke last start.

While he has been brave in some tough races this summer, Walker is adamant he wouldn’t be sending Wild Night south unless he was still working well and a wet track won’t bother him.

Ōtaki was a good 4 yesterday, and while most of the favourites would prefer a five or six rating, the weight-for-age race would open up if the track gets wetter than that.

So punters looking to make it their target race for the day could be wise to exercise some patience and see how the track looks an hour before the race.

It isn’t just at home that some of New Zealand’s best horses are on show, as Cambridge trainer Andrew Forsman has three big names at Sandown in Victoria and Livamol Classic winner Mustang Valley in Sydney.

“I think all three of the ones in Melbourne can go well, with Mr Maestro probably our best chance this week because Aegon is obviously in a very tough field,” says Forsman.

Mustang Valley has to carry topweight against a mixed bunch of mares in her Group 2 over 1400m at Randwick (4.40pm NZ time) but Forsman says punters should not write her off as a wet tracker and she can factor.

● Later on Saturday evening, New Zealand harness horses tackle one of the strongest New South Wales meetings of the season at Menangle, south-west of Sydney, with South Auckland filly Kahlua Flybye favourite for the A$200,000 NSW Oaks (11.06pm NZ time).