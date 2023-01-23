Horse racing: Looking sharp - star ready for Trentham

Graeme Rogerson with Whitby (left) and Sharp 'N' Smart. Photo / Angelique Bridson

A dazzling exhibition gallop has convinced trainer Graeme Rogerson his exceptional 3-old Sharp N Smart is back on track for Saturday’s Thorndon Mile at Trentham.

But the ever-confident Rogerson stops short of declaring his stable star can win the $300,000 mile out of respect for Matamata mare La Crique.

Sharp N Smart, good enough to beat most of Australia’s early season staying 3-year-olds in the spring, is only heading to the Thorndon after missing the Wellington Guineas two Saturdays ago because of a stone bruise.

That means he will take on the older horses on Saturday, including La Crique and Coventina Bay, before stepping up in distance to do the same in $450,000 Herbie Dyke at Te Rapa on February 11.

The latter is shaping as potentially one of the races of the season as the established weight-for-age horses could be joined by not only Sharp N Smart, but fellow 3-year-olds Prowess and Wild Night in what would be one of the strongest classic crop representations in a major NZ weight-for-age race in years.

Safely through the Herbie Dyke, Sharp N Smart will drop back to his own age group for the New Zealand Derby on March 4 before the Australian Derby in Sydney.

“We are looking to take maybe five horses to Sydney for the autumn,” says Rogerson, who trains with wife Debbie.

While Sharp N Smart missed the Wellington Guineas, his trainer says he is ready for the rigours of what is traditionally New Zealand’s toughest mile race this week.

“He galloped really between races at Te Rapa last week,” says Rogerson.

“He came his last 600m in just over 34 seconds and I am really happy with where he is at.

“I think he is a very, very good horse I also think La Crique is too, even better than she showed in Melbourne last start.

“So she is going to be hard to beat but this race should bring him on nicely for the Herbie Dyke.”

La Crique is the pre-draw $2.20 TAB favourite for the Thorndon with Sharp N Smart is at $5 but the three-year-old is the $4 equal favourite for the Herbie Dyke.

Prowess and Sharp N Smart now share $5 favouritism for the NZ Derby, which will be back at Te Rapa, while Sharp N Smart is the $8 favourite with Australian bookmakers for the Australian Derby so his performance on Saturday will impact plenty of markets.

While he will have three more runs here before heading to Sydney, 2000 Guineas winner Pier is heading straight there after a luckless resumption in the Almanzor Trophy at Pukekohe on Saturday.

He got back and flew home behind Maven Belle and co-trainer Darryn Weatherley will now take him to Sydney with his first target the Hobartville Stakes, a race won by Aegon two years ago.

Trainer Ken Kelso says no decision has yet been made on the next start for outstanding filly Legarto after her luckless fourth in the Karaka Mile.